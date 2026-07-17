New York detectives foil gold bar scam after finding crooks listening through victim's computer

"They will keep the victims on the phone for hours."

Detectives stopped a Suffolk County woman before she could complete a gold bar purchase meant for scammers — and the suspects were even monitoring the situation through her computer.

Officials say the near-loss reflects a wider pattern on Long Island, where increasingly polished scam operations are zeroing in on vulnerable residents and pushing them to empty their savings in a hurry.

What happened?

With gold still hovering near record highs, ABC7 New York reported that a scam involving bogus requests to buy gold bars for "safekeeping" is spreading on Long Island.

Officials warned this week that the people behind it often impersonate government workers, tech support agents, or bank employees.

Handing over the gold usually means there is no getting it back, officials say.

Suffolk County District Attorney Ray Tierney said that scams such as this are among the county's biggest threats because they target vulnerable people.

"Bank investigators are very dialed into these types of scams, and they work with us," Det. Sgt. Tom Gabriel told ABC7.

In this case, investigators at the woman's bank noticed checks being written to precious metal dealers and alerted police.

At the woman's home, detectives unplugged her computer after realizing the scammers could hear their conversation.

Before that, officers had explained that she was being defrauded.

Why does it matter?

Authorities say the scheme succeeds through psychological manipulation. Victims can be kept on the phone for hours, isolated from loved ones, pressured into secrecy, and rushed into liquidating their savings.

"They will keep the victims on the phone for hours, convincing them to withdraw or liquidate their savings and, of course, to buy gold or other precious metals or gems," Tierney said, per ABC7.

In some cases, the losses wipe out retirement money people spent decades building.

What's being done?

Suffolk County authorities urged people to pause, speak with a trusted family member or friend, and view any demand for secrecy as a warning sign, ABC7 reported.

They also stressed one simple rule: Never give gold to anyone who claims they need to protect it.

Law enforcement says government agencies, banks, and tech companies will not ask people to buy gold bars to resolve a problem.

Lawmakers are introducing a measure that would require precious metal dealers to post warning signs. The goal is to make would-be buyers pause and reconsider a purchase before proceeding with a potential scam-related transaction.

The three detectives who stopped the attempted handoff were honored with proclamations Monday, ABC7 stated.

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