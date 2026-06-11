New reusable packaging icon gains momentum as major artists push to cut plastic waste

The promise is less trash, less confusion, and broader access to systems that make reuse feel practical.

A new symbol for reusable packaging is getting a boost from major music stars — and it could soon become as familiar at stadiums as the merch table.

With Coldplay and Billie Eilish both embracing reuse on tour, advocates say the push to replace throwaway cups and bottles may finally be edging closer to the mainstream, Fast Company reported.

PR3, the Global Alliance to Advance Reuse, has launched a new symbol to indicate that a cup, container, or package is part of a true reuse system — not just something that looks recyclable.

The mark already appears on reusable drink cups, including some tied to stadium programs where fans can get a durable cup instead of the standard single-use plastic version.

The icon is a spiral that also forms the letter "R."

It was created by Epigrama Studios in Bogotá after a global design initiative that drew 236 submissions from 29 countries.

Designer Juan Navarrete said the team wanted the symbol to feel like an invitation rather than a guilt trip, adding that the goal was not to compete with the recycling symbol but to help move beyond it.

The promise is less trash, less confusion, and broader access to systems that make reuse feel practical.

At concerts and sporting events, that can mean sturdy cups that are collected, washed, and used again instead of tossed after a single drink.

There may also be a financial upside. Billie Eilish's tour rider called for reusable drink containers for crew members, along with water-refill stations for fans, which can help people avoid repeatedly paying for single-use bottled water.

Over time, broader reuse systems could also reduce the hidden costs tied to producing and disposing of endless amounts of throwaway packaging.

Recycling alone has not solved the plastic problem. Roughly 9% of plastic waste gets recycled, with most of what remains ending up in landfills, incinerators, or the environment.

PR3 said its new label can only be used when a real system is in place to collect, sort, transport, wash, and reuse the item.

Supporters say that kind of clarity could help people trust that "reusable" packaging is actually part of a functioning system, not just a marketing claim.

"I believe we're close to a tipping point," PR3 cofounder Amy Larkin said, arguing that reuse is gaining momentum as standards and logistics continue to improve.

She also said stadium programs may be easier to launch than many people assume because providers manage "the washing, pickups, deliveries, and inventory," making it a "very low lift" for venues.

Navarrete described the symbol as a collective step forward, saying the aim was to create "the visual equivalent of we're in this together."

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