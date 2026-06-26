Europe's EV makers are shrinking their cars — here's why

Others said the usual compromises of smaller cars are starting to fade.

Europe's EV conversation is getting smaller — literally.

A growing problem for electric carmakers was that the narrow backstreets of major European cities couldn't fit EVs, which had grown larger than petrol cars to house the battery packs necessary for their ranges.

But now, because battery technology has improved significantly, manufacturers can sell cars with a better chance of fitting in these tight streets, The Guardian reports.

What happened?

EV battery technology has advanced to the point where smaller batteries can provide sufficient range for practical use, making more compact EVs possible.

"The world is not going to be saved by big SUVs that are electric," Renault's chief design officer, Laurens van den Acker, told The Guardian. "The world is going to be saved by small electric cars. We need more of them and not less. We need them to become as popular as other cars."

Renault is one of the European carmakers involved, and recently launched the Twingo E-Tech — a small EV with big headlights and a "mango yellow" paint job. The Twingo is available in France for $22,180 USD (€19,490) and is planned to launch in the UK in 2027.

Why does it matter?

Vehicle size affects more than appearance. Bigger cars can be harder to park, put more strain on roads, and often require more resources to manufacture. They also require larger battery packs and more energy to move and charge, which can impact their range and efficiency.

Smaller EVs, by contrast, can make electric driving more accessible for people seeking lower upfront costs, easier maneuverability, and the savings associated with EV ownership.

Those savings can add up quickly. EV drivers typically spend less on fuel than owners of gas-powered cars, and electric vehicles also tend to require less routine maintenance because they have fewer moving parts and do not need oil changes.

If affordable compact EVs continue to improve in range and charging performance, they could make it easier for more households to make the switch. Readers who are considering that move can explore the basics of making your next car an EV.

What are people saying?

A Reddit thread responding to The Guardian's article featured commenters arguing that while compact EVs are better suited to Europe because of the way cities are laid out, they're not ideal.

"European manufacturers face battery costs that are 56% higher than China's, and they remain heavily dependent on Chinese battery suppliers and raw materials," a Reddit user wrote.

"I'm currently looking for an EV but I can't really find one I want. The smaller cars are boring and lack the features I want, and I don't really need an SUV," one commenter said.

Others said the usual compromises of smaller cars are starting to fade. Some commenters said bigger batteries in cars such as the ID.3 and Cupra Born make them more practical for longer drives — a gap that advocates say needs to be closed for European manufacturers to compete.

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