As rates soar, New Jersey may shield eligible residents from summer power, water, and sewer shutoffs

"Electricity for cooling is not a luxury in scorching conditions; it is a lifeline."

This summer, some New Jersey households with overdue utility accounts could avoid having their electric, water, or sewer service disconnected, giving them a temporary layer of protection during the hottest part of the year.

For households already grappling with rising costs, the policy could help ensure access to air conditioning and running water at a time when extreme heat can quickly turn dangerous.

What's happening?

Under a state seasonal policy, qualifying households cannot have electric, water, or sewer service cut off from June 15 through August 31.

Known as the Summer Termination Program, it is intended to help residents who are struggling with utility bills as costs continue to rise across New Jersey, according to WHYY News.

Affordability pressures provide the backdrop. A federal report says New Jersey logged 128,828 electricity shutoffs in 2024, and a U.S. Senate committee report found that electricity rates in the state have increased by more than 16% since then. Water bills are also rising as utilities face major infrastructure upgrade demands.

State Senator Raj Mukherji, who sponsored legislation to prohibit shutoffs, said in a statement: "In extreme temperatures, power shutoffs are not just a financial hardship, they threaten health and safety, particularly for children, seniors, people with chronic conditions, and those living in poorly insulated homes."

Residents who may qualify include those enrolled in assistance programs such as LIHEAP, the federal Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program, as well as some people facing hardships, including illness, unemployment, or a death in the family.

Why does it matter?

The policy could make an immediate difference for families trying to stay safe during increasingly hot summers. Electricity powers cooling systems, fans, and refrigeration for medication, while water and sewer service are essential to sanitation and daily life.

The risks are significant as heat waves grow more intense and last longer. Heat causes more weather-related deaths than any other hazard in the United States, and New Jersey saw nearly 200 heat-stroke deaths from 2000 to 2020.

The financial strain is also widespread. One-fifth of New Jersey households struggle to pay water bills, according to a Rutgers University and New Jersey Future report.

A Natural Resources Defense Council report says 57,000 households served by private water companies in New Jersey experienced water shutoffs between 2019 and 2024.

What's being done?

The Summer Termination Program rules were set by the state's BPU and Department of Community Affairs after lawmakers passed a bill last year barring utilities from disconnecting ratepayers during the hottest temperatures. State officials say it complements New Jersey's existing Winter Termination Program, which protected about 283,738 ratepayers during the 2024-2025 winter season.

Residents who believe they qualify must contact their utility company to claim protection, either verbally or by completing a self-certification form. They may also be able to work out a payment plan based on their financial situation.

Rich Lambert, director of the BPU's division of customer assistance, told WHYY: "We ask customers who are either shut off or who are in danger of being shut off to call their utility and claim summer termination protection."

The program delays shutoffs, but it does not erase unpaid balances.

"As summers get hotter and longer, New Jersey joins the many states that help protect people from the brutal heat," said New Jersey Board of Public Utilities President Christine Guhl-Sadovy.

And, as Mukherji put it, "Electricity for cooling is not a luxury in scorching conditions; it is a lifeline."

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