New Jersey lawmakers move to end AI data center tax breaks and shift $125 million to cut bills

Complaints about the industry have surfaced in multiple places.

New Jersey may soon stop offering a key tax break for AI data centers, with lawmakers instead looking to steer remaining authorized funds toward easing power costs for residents.

As the New Jersey Globe reported, legislation advancing in both the Assembly and Senate would redirect unused artificial intelligence data center tax credits to electricity relief efforts.

What's happening?

Assembly Bill 5165, known as the End Data Center Tax Credits Act, cleared the State and Local Government Committee.

Sponsored by Andrew Macurdy of Summit and Balvir Singh of Burlington, the proposal's Senate counterpart, S4390, also received unanimous approval from the Budget and Appropriations Committee.

The measure would take tax credits that were approved for AI data center development but never used and redirect them.

Under the proposal, $125 million would be made available to the New Jersey Economic Development Authority for programs designed to lower electricity costs.

Macurdy said the state's priorities have changed since the incentives were authorized.

"I believe that government programs should be continuously scrutinized to ensure the most efficient use of taxpayer dollars possible," he said, per the Globe. "This proposal represents a re-evaluation."

Singh said the incentives may have had a place but that he no longer sees a need for taxpayer support for AI data centers.

"AI data centers backed by these wealthy corporations at this time right now do not need additional subsidies on the backs of New Jersey taxpayers," he said, per the Globe.

Why does it matter?

The push to revisit these tax credits comes amid rising backlash to data center projects across New Jersey and beyond.

Complaints about the industry have surfaced in multiple places. In Vineland, residents have repeatedly pointed to a persistent humming sound from a newly built data center, and a separate proposal in Andover drew local opposition despite not moving ahead.

Public opinion polling has reflected that unease. A May survey found most respondents would not want an AI data center built in their own town, and an April poll showed support for a temporary halt to new construction.

Much of that concern is tied to the electric grid. While AI systems can help utilities forecast demand, integrate wind and solar power, and improve efficiency, the data centers that train and run those systems can also consume enormous amounts of electricity and water.

That demand can put pressure on local infrastructure, raise operating costs, and contribute to higher monthly bills for households and businesses.

There are also broader concerns surrounding AI's rapid expansion, including about security risks, misuse, and social consequences. The debate over tax incentives is increasingly becoming a debate over who should bear the cost of the technology's growth.

What's being done?

Lawmakers want the unused incentive funds to flow through the EDA for energy bill relief rather than support new AI data center development.

New Jersey Gov. Mikie Sherrill has proposed new rules for AI data center development.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.