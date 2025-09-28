City monetizes old landfill in clever strategy to reuse property: 'The project will yield a benefit to taxpayers'

Residents in one Connecticut city may see their electricity bills drop next year as the city prepares to transform an old landfill into a solar farm to increase renewable energy.

Solar developer Greenskies Clean Energy will lead the project, which calls for the installation of 1,920 solar panels on New Haven's capped landfill within the next six to eight months, according to the New Haven Independent.

The panels will yield enough energy to provide electricity for 200 homes per year. Office of Climate & Sustainability Executive Director Steven Winter said one of the reasons Greenskies was chosen to lead the project was due to an impressive history with other solar developments around the state.

"In addition to the environmental benefits, the project will yield a benefit to taxpayers: according to Winter, the lease requires Greenskies to pay the city $6,000 per month for 20 years, yielding a total of $1.4 million in new revenue," the New Haven Independent reported.

New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker said the city also has other climate initiatives in progress, including the expansion of no-carbon transport options.

As for the New Haven solar farm, some residents were thrilled with the city's focus on clean energy.

"This is good, smart work," one commenter wrote. "It's been great for the City to have someone like Steve Winter on board focusing on bringing these types of cost-effective, sustainable projects to fruition."

