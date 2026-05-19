New Hampshire 'dodged a bullet' as bid to stop towns from regulating giant data centers dies

The vote preserves local control at a time when communities across the country are trying to understand what large-scale data center development could mean for neighborhoods.

New Hampshire communities could have reason to celebrate after the state House tabled a bill that would have sharply limited local authority over large data centers, effectively ending the measure for the rest of the legislative session.

That is welcome news for residents concerned about the environmental and infrastructure impacts of the enormous facilities that support the AI and data industries.

According to a report from InDepthNH.org, Senate Bill 439 would treat data centers like any other permitted business in commercial and industrial zones, preventing municipalities from imposing stricter requirements on them than on other businesses in the same district.

Instead, lawmakers voted 304-11 to table the bill, making any revival this year highly unlikely.

The vote preserves local control at a time when communities across the country are trying to understand what large-scale data center development could mean for neighborhoods, public resources, and electric grids.

Smaller facilities already operate in the area, but the large data centers require massive amounts of power and water and can have significant impacts on local communities.

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That is why local oversight matters. Towns and cities may want to evaluate where a facility is located, how much water it could consume, how it fits into the surrounding landscape, and how much strain it might place on roads, utilities, and other infrastructure. When local governments keep that authority, residents have a meaningful voice in decisions that could shape their communities for decades.

InDepthNH noted New Hampshire may have "bitten a bullet" when the bill was tabled.

A recent analysis of the PJM power market, first reported by InDepthNH, which serves a large regional grid across parts of the Mid-Atlantic and Midwest, found that rising data center electricity demand drove a 75% jump in wholesale power prices in the first three months of the year.

New Hampshire is not part of PJM, but the warning still matters. The region's grid already faces supply constraints, and the arrival of large, power-hungry facilities could intensify pressure on an energy system already dealing with fuel limitations and long timelines for adding new generation.

When utilities and grid operators are forced to accommodate large new industrial loads, the added costs do not disappear. They can show up in higher energy, transmission, and capacity charges for ordinary customers. By rejecting a one-size-fits-all state override, lawmakers left room for towns to decide whether particular projects make sense before those costs are embedded in the system.

The decision also underscores the increasingly complicated relationship between artificial intelligence and the electric grid. AI can offer some real-world benefits in the energy market. It can help utilities forecast demand, improve grid efficiency, accelerate scientific research, and make renewable energy systems more flexible and responsive.

But the computing infrastructure behind AI often depends on large data centers that require enormous amounts of electricity and water for continuous operation and cooling. That can mean higher energy bills, more pressure to build new generation, and additional concerns about security, misuse, and the unintended social consequences of rapidly expanding digital infrastructure.

In other words, AI may help solve some energy problems even as it creates new ones, which is one more reason local scrutiny of massive facilities remains important.

New Hampshire lawmakers have already been debating related questions about future power supply, including nuclear proposals that some view as a way to serve large new loads. That makes this week's outcome even more notable. The state appears to be slowing down before opening the door to giant data centers without first resolving how they would be powered affordably and responsibly.

For residents, that pause could prove valuable. It gives towns more time to put rules in place that protect neighborhoods, gives the public a stronger role in land-use decisions, and may help shield ratepayers from some of the grid stress and price shocks that have emerged elsewhere.

For the environment, it could mean a reduction in rushed approvals for projects with major water demands, pollution linked to increased electricity use, and long-term infrastructure consequences.

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