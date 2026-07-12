Nevada thieves stole 11 Tesla battery trailers in weeks, hauling away millions

"Until then they are just an expensive brick."

For Tesla customers, a string of thefts of finished battery shipments could mean supply disruptions, delivery headaches, and more scrutiny over how high-value clean energy tech moves through the supply chain.

The case also highlights a consumer protection upside. Some of the stolen Powerwall units were reportedly rendered unusable once flagged, helping keep black-market products from ending up in homes.

What happened?

According to sheriff's records first reported by WIRED and detailed by Electrek, Tesla's Nevada-linked loading operations saw at least 11 battery shipments vanish between December and late January. Nine of those suspected cargo thefts took place in January.

Rather than small parcels, the missing goods were entire semi-trailers loaded with finished Tesla products. In one December incident described in sheriff's reports, two trailers were carrying Powerwall 3 batteries worth more than $475,000 apiece. A separate January load of 123 Powerwalls headed to Tesla's facility in Hayward, California, never arrived after a freight broker allegedly reassigned it to a fake carrier.

Investigators said the pattern matches a form of strategic cargo theft in which organized groups exploit weaknesses in shipping security by using forged identification or sham logistics setups, according to Electrek. The outlet added that prosecutors say Arashdeep Singh, Deepinder Singh, and Harman Pal Singh — Northern California men in their 20s — were arrested on Jan. 30 after they took a trailer that police had equipped with a tracker.

Why does it matter?

Large cargo losses can delay deliveries of electric vehicle batteries and home energy storage systems, raise logistics costs, and add friction to already complicated supply chains.

Tesla's Powerwall systems are commonly paired with rooftop solar to provide backup power and reduce reliance on the grid, so shipment disruptions could affect homeowners waiting for installations.

Some of the missing Powerwalls later appeared in online listings, Electrek reported investigators as saying, which raises the chance that buyers could unknowingly purchase expensive equipment that cannot be activated. A top commenter captured that deterrent plainly: "Until then they are just an expensive brick."

What's being done?

Tesla and law enforcement seem to be adding more safeguards. An associate manager at Tesla told investigators some earlier thefts occurred when routine security measures were skipped, according to Electrek. The company now checks driver identities at the factory gate, and officers were able to recover several trailers with the help of built-in GPS trackers.

In April, the FBI warned about "cyber-enabled" cargo theft, and in May, the U.S. House approved the bipartisan Combating Organized Retail Crime Act. If enacted, it would classify organized retail theft and cargo theft as federal crimes and establish a coordination center within the Department of Homeland Security.

With investigators calling cargo theft "an epidemic right now," according to Electrek, stronger screening and product lockouts could help weaken the resale market for stolen equipment.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.