French government and NBA make unprecedented commitments to spark global change — here's what they're pledging

Just before the Summer 2024 Olympics began, the National Basketball Association and the French government met to discuss sustainability goals.

Reuters reported that the organizations are committed to working together to benefit global populations and the planet. Specifically, they want to limit sports' impact on the changing climate and make sports more inclusive to people worldwide.

Along with the French Development Agency, the public financial institution implementing French government policies, the NBA plans to build 1,000 basketball courts in Africa. The French Development Agency also committed $543 million to support sport-related sustainable development goals.

At the world's first Sport for Sustainable Development Summit, hundreds of state and government officials and athletes agreed to pour more time, money, and attention into sustainable sports infrastructure, sports development efforts, and youth and school programs, as reported by ESG News.

"This summit marks the beginning of a dialogue between potential investors and the world of sports, aiming to use sports as a tool for socio-economic development," said Rémy Rioux, director general of the French Development Agency.

Watching and playing sports are among the world's most cherished pastimes and passions. So, collaborations between multiple agencies and countries to promote sustainability are a step in the right direction toward achieving tangible, positive change.

News stories like this one demonstrate how sports and sustainability can go hand in hand. Sports organization collaborations can also involve a lot of money, power, and influence that can make significant impacts when applied to worthwhile causes. The NBA alone has been valued at over $10 billion.

Other ways exist to make sports more sustainable, such as optimizing sports team travel logistics using electric vehicles and eliminating single-use plastics at games. Formula E sets an excellent example of how sports can promote environmental stewardship. Sports organizations can also make their venues more sustainable by achieving LEED Platinum Certification and serving food in compostable materials.

"Sport, a driver of solidarity and self-betterment, must allow us to move forward to meet our common challenges and invest in our next generations," said French President Emmanuel Macron.

