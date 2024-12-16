Scientists reveal tactic governments are using to 'cheat' promised goals: 'Deliberately ... in a mischievous way'

Countries may be misusing natural carbon sinks, such as forests and oceans, to claim progress toward sustainability targets while continuing to use dirty energy.

What's happening?

As reported by The Guardian, a new study from the University of Oxford found that companies were relying on naturally occurring carbon absorption to misrepresent climate progress.

Natural carbon sinks currently absorb about half of human-made carbon pollution, and many governments are incorporating these processes into their net-zero calculations under the Paris agreement. This framework allows countries to claim reductions in carbon pollution by maintaining existing ecosystems despite continued dirty energy use.

"Maybe you will get some countries deliberately using this in a mischievous way: 'cheating,'" said Glen Peters, co-author of the paper.

Worse still, in 2023, extreme weather events caused Earth's natural carbon sinks to nearly collapse, absorbing little carbon. This raises questions about their reliability in helping with climate change.

Why is natural carbon removal concerning?

The overreliance on forests, oceans, and soils for carbon removal risks pushing these systems to the brink, especially as they face pressures from wildfires, rising temperatures, and deforestation. If these sinks fail or are destroyed, the carbon stored within them could be released, worsening Earth's overheating.

TCD NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

Additionally, analysis by Zero Carbon Analytics suggests that unrealistic assumptions about land-based carbon removal could shrink the global carbon budget by up to 18%, which means we're further from meeting climate goals than previously thought. Misrepresenting progress in this way delays the necessary changes from being made to limit harmful pollution.

What's being done about carbon removal measurements?

As an alternative, the researchers emphasized the need for "geological net zero," where harmful gas pollution is offset by permanent removal methods, not by ecosystems not designed for this purpose.

The study called for urgent clarification of net-zero definitions at upcoming climate negotiations. Governments must commit to permanent carbon storage solutions, such as carbon capture and underground storage, instead of relying on fragile natural systems.

🗣️ Do you think America does a good job of protecting its natural beauty?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

Advocacy for stronger accountability, alongside efforts to restore our natural systems, can help ensure forests and oceans are preserved for their essential role in stabilizing the climate — not as a smokescreen for ongoing pollution.



Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.