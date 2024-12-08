New report reveals how growing issue could cause major job losses in one state: 'Jobs ... declining over the last two decades'

"It's not surprising that this report indicates there'll be economic implications."

A report about the impact of the changing climate on Montana agriculture showed the industry could be severely impacted by the effects of the rapidly rising global temperature.

What's happening?

The two main agricultural industry moneymakers in the state, cattle and wheat, stand to lose nearly 10,000 jobs and over $181 million in earnings by 2050, the Daily Montanan reported. The state, of which 62% is agricultural land, which provides 29,000 jobs and $450 million in labor earnings.

The warning is stark — but it's a sign of how things are going rather than a new development.

"The relative importance of Montana's farms and ranches as a direct source of jobs has been declining over the last two decades, from about 11% to about 7%," the report stated.

The information is based on a "business as usual" scenario projected by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, including a temperature rise in Big Sky Country of 6 degrees Fahrenheit by 2050. Grain crops are expected to decline 20%, and that means 4,989 wheat, barley, and hay jobs as well as $95.1 million could be lost. Hotter, drier summers will harm cattle's food, which could eliminate 4,514 ranching jobs and cause $86.1 million in economic losses.

Why is this important?

The state's farmers and ranchers have already started adapting to the changing climate, in part by planting pulse crops to increase nitrogen in the soil. Montana is the top producer of lentils, dry peas, and chickpeas, the Montanan reported.

The report noted that yearly precipitation will rise by two inches and the state would experience more extreme weather events. Despite the increased rainfall, its unpredictability plus wetter winters and an increase in two-day heavy rainfall will alter springtime snowpack melt.

"I think we know and notice some of the changes of the weather, and we need to understand what effects those will have on agriculture," Farm Connect Montana Executive Director Bonnie Buckingham told the Montanan. "Small communities rely on agriculture for their community's economic viability. It's not surprising that this report indicates there'll be economic implications because of climate change."

What's being done about the changing climate?

If the temperature rises this much, all kinds of problems will manifest. The Paris Agreement calls for nations to work to hold the global temperature to 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 Fahrenheit) above pre-industrial levels to avoid the worst effects of the changing climate.

To get there, governments and corporations will have to divest from dirty sources of energy, the burning of which is the main driver of this issue. Individuals can do their part by using less plastic, taking public transit instead of driving, and shopping secondhand. These small steps can help lead to a cleaner, safer, sustainable future.

