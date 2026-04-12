'Love Island' star's private jet flex goes horribly wrong: 'Maybe think of the future'

"What will be left of this planet in 50 years time?"

Just like the reality show Love Island that made her famous, Molly-Mae Hague's moves tend to polarize observers.

That certainly holds true with the public's reaction to a snapshot of her private jet journey to Disneyland Paris, which she shared on her Instagram account.

"Soaking up the last moments of just us," she captioned the post in reference to her pregnancy and growing family.

Of course, when you share the moment with everyone, you've got to be prepared for what's next. In this case, many people were unhappy with this highly polluting form of travel.

"I get it it's nice with private jet…but maybe think of the future a bit," one user remarked.

Throughout the comments, there were similar concerns about the long-term impacts of private jets.

According to Carbon Market Watch, private jet flights release five to 14 times more carbon dioxide pollution than commercial flights, meaning they disproportionately contribute to rising global temperatures.

A lot of observers were especially irked by the environmentally friendly steps they were taking in comparison, such as recycling waste or using reusable products like metal straws. What good was all that effort if it could all be undone by the irresponsible actions of others?

The Irish Sun noted that this isn't the first time Hague's travel decisions have sparked a reaction. Apparently, Hague does hear the criticism. In 2024, she said she flew to her sister's bachelorette party on budget airline Ryanair in response to the heat she was getting.

In that instance, she actually got some criticism for not treating her sister to a private flight, which goes to show it's hard to win with the public. In this case, though, some did defend Hague's decision.

"I don't blame you for having a private flight, bet it's the only way to have privacy, especially whilst heavily pregnant," one wrote.

Still, others pushed back on that with long-term worries.

"What will be left of this planet in 50 years time?" a commenter asked. "It's a terrifying situation for future generations."

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