Missouri electric bills could jump again as Ameren seeks 10% hike, its third in five years

This change would add about $13 a month to the average residential electric bill.

Another rise in electricity bills is looming for Missouri households that have already seen recent increases.

A new filing from the utility giant, Ameren Missouri, shows that the corporation has sought roughly a 10% rate increase, and St. Louis Public Radio reported that this change would add about $13 a month to the average residential electric bill if regulators sign off.

The radio station also added that Ameren Missouri urged state regulators to approve the new electric rates that would begin in mid-2027. Meanwhile, the utility said the proposal would yield it about $343 million to cover grid improvements that it has already completed.

Those upgrades, St. Louis Public Radio reported, include fixing distribution lines damaged by the May 2025 tornado in north St. Louis and southeast Missouri, installing stronger poles and replacement lines, and adding "smart technology" intended to detect outages and speed repairs.

Rob Dixon, vice president of regulatory and legislative affairs for Ameren Missouri, told the outlet, "There's never a good time to ask to adjust electric rates, but it's necessary to maintain the grid, so that we can continue to provide reliable power for our customers."

Now, the Missouri Public Service Commission will take up the request. Utility rate cases in the state must go through an 11-month review that includes opportunities for public input.

The latest request arrives after other recent increases. One study even found that Ameren's recent spending on infrastructure projects, as opposed to actual customers' resource use, is what drove a fifth of bill increases between the years 2020 and 2023.

Many people around the country are now trying to deal with inflation in all areas of life, which certainly includes utilities.

And with data center growth occurring across the country, higher electricity bills are on the horizon for many Americans as these energy-intensive buildings drive demand up incredibly quickly.

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