Mississippi bus drivers hit picket lines and riders brace for fallout

"I can assure you there will be no winner. Not the union, not MV, and definitely not the city."

In Jackson, Mississippi, a transit stalemate has moved beyond the bargaining table.

After negotiations collapsed, bus drivers and other transit workers went on strike, a disruption that could quickly affect residents who rely on buses for jobs, grocery runs, and medical care.

What's happening?

By Monday morning, the breakdown in weekend negotiations had turned into a work stoppage, with scores of JTRAN employees on strike, according to Mississippi Today.

More than two dozen workers picketed outside the system's Highway 80 headquarters, holding signs as passing drivers honked in support.

Although JTRAN is publicly funded, the employees in this dispute are members of Amalgamated Transit Union Local 1208 and are employed by MV Transportation, the private company contracted to run the bus service.

Since the previous contract expired in December, bargaining has continued, with the union pressing for higher pay and MV Transportation seeking operational and safety changes.

Jackson's transit workers have now staged two walkouts in two years. A previous strike lasted 14 days in September 2024, and this one followed a June authorization vote and a 72-hour notice issued on Friday.

Union president Charles Tornes Jr. said, "We want the citizens of Jackson to know we did not want to strike. We hope they stand with us."

Why does it matter?

People with the least flexibility are likely to feel the effects of the strike first, especially low-income riders and disabled residents who rely on public transit. When buses stop running reliably, people can miss work shifts, school, medical appointments, and grocery trips.

For disability activist Scott Crawford, those consequences are already coming into view for many residents.

"I'm not sure how this is going to work out, but I can assure you there will be no winner," he said. "Not the union, not MV, and definitely not the city."

As someone who uses a wheelchair, Crawford said a transit shutdown can make mobility precarious almost immediately.

"I'm still privileged enough to have at least one grocery store within wheelchair distance," he said. "But I can't depend on that grocery store for all my grocery needs."

What's being done?

Jackson Mayor John Horhn is calling on the two sides to bring in a federal mediator.

In a statement, he said, "I respect the concerns raised by our JTRAN operators, and I recognize the important role they play in keeping Jackson moving every day."

Horhn said MV Transportation had started bringing in drivers from out of state so some routes could keep running. He also said the city would temporarily waive Mississippi driver's license rules for JTRAN drivers during the strike, a move the union has criticized as dangerous.

In its response, MV Transportation said the strike was disappointing.

Spokesperson Hyma Moore Jr. said, "To be clear, the union leadership's actions in launching a strike hurt our valued passengers and the people of Jackson AND our teammates who are their dues-paying members."

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