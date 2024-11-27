Top official warns of critical issue that may hinder UN efforts to combat 'massive crisis' — here's what you need to know

Without full funding, the U.N. has had to cut several climate-related activities.

The United Nations is missing half its promised budget, and the lack of funding could severely hinder climate efforts.

What's happening?

A Reuters analysis found that half of the organization's proposed budget has yet to be delivered.

Countries usually pay their contributions each year on Jan. 1. But Reuters "found a budget hole of at least 57 million euros ($61.53 million) for 2024 — or nearly half of the funding needed for the U.N. Framework Convention on Climate Change secretariat to run annual climate negotiations."

Most countries have paid their promised dues, and some countries, like Japan and Germany, donated in excess. However, the United States and China have yet to pay millions of dollars in funding, hindering progress.

Jennifer Morgan, Germany's climate envoy, said to Reuters: "We need a climate secretariat that can perform its functions. We're facing a massive crisis around the world."

Why is their funding important?

Without full funding, the U.N. has had to cut several climate-related activities like conferences, events, and other operations.

These initiatives, especially the UNFCCC, are essential to sharing new information, creating effective policies, and upholding climate goals.

A recent U.N. summit saw researchers present their findings on microplastics, and another forum shared alarming news about pollution. These essential events can't happen without the proper funding.

What's being done about the missing funds?

While their contributions are late, officials from both the U.S. and China told Reuters that they would follow through — just no word on when.

While some countries are behind, others are picking up the slack. According to Reuters, "a few countries have paid more than their share. Japan voluntarily paid 11 million euros beyond its core budget payment of 3 million euros. Germany gave 2.3 million euros for the core budget plus another 7.3 million euros for the supplementary fund."

On a community level, people can educate themselves about critical climate issues and press politicians and elected officials to follow through with supporting programs that will ultimately make the world a safer, less polluting place.

