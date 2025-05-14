Officials celebrate incredible milestone in energy-saving project: 'Reliable and efficient'

"These efforts are creating jobs, reducing emissions, and improving energy efficiency for consumers."

Minnesota proves that a cleaner future is possible with its incredibly low carbon emissions.

While news about the climate is often disheartening, it's important to remember the wonderful communities and organizations coming together to fight for a more eco-friendly future.

One example of this is the state of Minnesota, which has cut carbon emissions enormously, leading the way for energy efficiency in the Midwest.

Clean Energy Economy Minnesota released a new fact sheet detailing the impressive statistics of the state's energy-saving efforts. While 42% of the nation's energy comes from zero-carbon sources, such as renewables and nuclear, 53% of all of the energy in Minnesota comes from these sources.

Between 2023 and 2024, Minnesota reduced its carbon pollution by 4%. Its emissions have dropped 52% since 2005, whereas the national average is only 38%. Additionally, the state has cut back its reliance on imported energy, and its energy productivity has increased by 37% since 2001. According to Renewable Energy Magazine, this means that "the state is using energy more efficiently to generate economic value."

Alongside the benefits of reducing carbon pollution that comes from dirty fuels, a move toward renewable energy is also great for people's wallets. The costs of renewable energy have steeply declined recently, and more renewable sources result in lower energy costs for individuals.

Renewable Energy Magazine reported that between 2021 and 2022, Minnesotan "businesses and households saved more than $307 million in energy costs from the Energy Conservation Optimization Act."

Cost savings aside, moving away from dirty fuel power can reduce the likelihood of supercharged extreme weather events that coincide with the warming of the planet. If more states took a page out of Minnesota's book, a cooler future might be closer than ever.

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz commented, "We're transitioning our power sector to reliable and efficient clean energy sources."

He added, "These efforts are creating jobs, reducing emissions, and improving energy efficiency for consumers — all while cementing Minnesota as a national leader in sustainable energy."

