Woman calls 10-step skin care a 'waste of money' and sticks to just soap and SPF

"I know that putting more stuff on my skin is not going to make it any better."

A self-described "frugal minimalist" is reigniting a familiar beauty debate after arguing that lengthy skin care routines are more hype than help, at least when it comes to her budget.

In a new video, Amanda the Frugal Minimalist (@hellobrownlow) says that a pared-down routine built around soap and sunscreen has worked better for her than constantly switching products.

What happened?

Amanda singled out elaborate skin care items as one of the purchases she labeled "a waste of money" in a new video.

Her message was blunt: She said skin care routines with more than a few steps are overkill, while also stressing that "if you buy these things, good for you. This is just my personal opinion."

Amanda tied that opinion to her own experience. Referencing annual dermatologist visits because she has a high risk for cancer, she says, "I know that putting more stuff on my skin is not going to make it any better," adding: "The best thing for me is to leave my skin alone and wear an SPF."

For her, keeping things simple is both effective and prudent. The routine she follows instead includes washing her face with charcoal bar soap, applying an SPF moisturizer in the morning, and, as she described in the clip, exfoliating her skin with a silicone brush a few times a week.

Why does it matter?

The video ties into a broader conversation about underconsumption. Consumers are buying too many products for routines that may not meaningfully improve their day-to-day lives.

For many shoppers, the most immediate benefit of paring down a routine is cost. Multistep skin care routines can get expensive quickly, especially when cleansers, serums, toners, masks, and moisturizers all need to be replaced regularly.

A simpler routine can also reduce impulse purchases, cut down on bathroom clutter, and keep half-used bottles from going to waste. For people trying to spend less, skipping even a few specialty products each month could add up to meaningful savings over the course of a year.

What are people saying?

Most commenters agreed that less can be more.

One person wrote: "My skin looks the best when I use minimal products, including going down to face wash once a day."

Another shared: "I have a simple routine too! Gentle face wash, simple moisturizer, rose hip oil and Vaseline on dry areas. … My skin is doing great for almost 50."

Not everyone felt that using a few additional products was excessive, however. One commenter wrote: "Does my skin look better with retinol? Yes. Am I worried that four products is too many? No."

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