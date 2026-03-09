Mike Tyson and 50 Cent face backlash after photos expose 'cursed' mansion: 'No redeeming qualities whatsoever'

"This feels way more like a hotel than a home."

A Connecticut mansion associated with celebrities is drawing reactions online after photos were shared on Reddit.

Users on r/zillowgonewild dissected the massive property previously linked to boxer Mike Tyson and rapper 50 Cent, with commenters criticizing the building's design. The discussion took off after someone shared an aerial image of the estate along with a link to its Zillow listing.

The mansion spans over 51,000 square feet and includes a long list of luxury amenities, including a nightclub-style area and entertainment spaces like a casino room, billiards room, and recording studio. But instead of admiration, the design choices sparked criticism from many viewers.

The original poster captioned the post: "Looks like an 80s mall and corporate headquarters in one, complete with a neon Dunkin' Donuts sign in there."

The poster also wrote, "The 'curse'; it was built in 1985 by Benjamin Sisti. Sisti was the co-founder of Colonial Realty, a massive real estate syndication firm, but Sisti's company was a Ponzi scheme. The fraud collapsed in 1990, devastating thousands of investors. Sisti declared bankruptcy and was later sentenced to nine years in federal prison. His mansion was seized by a bank and sold at auction."

They went on, writing, "Mike Tyson bought it in 1996, his finances imploded shortly after. Mike's ex-wife got it in the divorce and she sold it to rapper 50 Cent. He showed it off on MTV Cribs, but the house soon became a huge financial drain. Eventually 50 Cent declared bankruptcy and sold the estate for a loss of $1.2 million in 2019. So, who wants the cursed house?"

Images included in the Zillow listing showcase the home's interior. According to commenters, the mansion's aesthetic gives the house an oddly commercial feel.

One wrote, "This feels way more like a hotel than a home."

Another commenter agreed, replying, "Yeah, I was going to say that the carpet in pic #5 and the seating area in pic #9 are very much giving off 'mezzanine level of the Hilton Hotel and Conference Center' vibes."

A third added, "This is one of the most stupid I've seen. Location, decor, all of it. Who the f is going to buy that? It has no redeeming qualities whatsoever."

