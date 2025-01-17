  • Business Business

Microsoft and International Organization for Migration launch partnership — here's how it will save lives

"These projects show how local teams on the ground can unlock insights with AI to anticipate risks and respond with solutions that improve the resilience of communities."

by Michelle Rochniak
"These projects show how local teams on the ground can unlock insights with AI to anticipate risks and respond with solutions that improve the resilience of communities."

Photo Credit: IOM

The International Organization for Migration and Microsoft are teaming up to use current on-the-ground experience and artificial intelligence to address extreme weather events and save lives.

Launched in September 2023, Microsoft's AI for Good Lab is working in Ethiopia, Libya, and the Maldives to collect data on the effects of several kinds of changes to the climate. 

The IOM hopes that this data will allow it to target its actions to better serve people in those countries. All data will eventually be available in the organizations' Climate Action Portal.

Data collected about people in the Maldives will inform the IOM's preparation of its Early Warning for ALL and National Adaptation Plan initiatives. Sea levels are estimated to rise there by 2050. Since most of the Maldives population lives less than a meter above sea level, with about 9,000 people living in at-risk places, taking action now is crucial.

The IOM reports that 700,000 people in Ethiopia, as well as 1.5% of cropland, are susceptible to flooding. Almost 10% of them live in the Somali region along the Shabelle River, which is a crucial part of the region's agricultural process.

On the other hand, average temperatures in Libya may rise by more than 3.6 degrees Fahrenheit. Data estimates that 72% of migration pathways will cross through those areas with extreme rises in heat. This includes 100% of pathways through Jalu, the center of the Al Wahat region in eastern Libya. 

Watch now: Meteorologist weighs in on why Hurricane Milton created so many tornadoes

All of this data has the power to create preventative action that will keep thousands of people safe.

"These projects show how local teams on the ground can unlock insights with AI to anticipate risks and respond with solutions that improve the resilience of communities," said Dr. Juan Lavista Ferres, chief data scientist and director of Microsoft's AI for Good Lab, to the IOM.

AI can also help prevent outbreaks of illness after natural disasters create unsanitary conditions. It can even help us better predict more immediate weather disasters.

Do you worry about air pollution in your town?

All the time 💯

Often 😢

Only sometimes 😟

Never 😎

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

While there are a variety of actions we can all take to help mitigate these changes together, this solution is one of many that can save the lives of many people around the globe.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

IRA Savings Calculator
Home

How much could you save with the Inflation Reduction Act? This interactive tool will tell you

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you make money by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x