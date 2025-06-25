Baby wipe company hit with lawsuit over alleged health threat lurking in its products — here's what you need to know

It undermines trust and puts children at risk.

A California mother filed a lawsuit against WaterWipes after independent testing found microplastics in baby wipes marketed as pure and made with only two simple ingredients, reported Law360.

What happened?

Devery Merlo from San Jose, California, claims WaterWipes misleads parents who want safer products for their children. The company markets its baby wipes as the purest, made from just water and fruit extract.

Lab analysis found microplastics in the wipes at concentrations nearly 400 times higher than control samples. Merlo wants to represent parents nationwide who bought WaterWipes based on the company's purity marketing.

The lawsuit alleges that WaterWipes violated California's consumer protection laws and seeks damages for deceptive business practices. Merlo's legal team argues that environmentally conscious parents paid premium prices for products they believed were safer alternatives.

This is the second major legal challenge against WaterWipes. In 2023, the company resolved a lawsuit about biodegradability claims after questions arose about wipes remaining in landfills instead of breaking down.

Why are microplastics in baby wipes concerning?

Microplastics may pose serious health risks, especially for newborns and young children more vulnerable to contamination. These microscopic particles can accumulate in the body and are linked to long-term health problems.

Parents choose premium baby wipes to avoid exposing their children to harmful chemicals and plastics. When products marketed as pure alternatives contain the very substances families try to avoid, it undermines trust and puts children at risk.

For families trying to reduce plastic exposure, finding microplastics in supposedly plastic-free products makes the challenge even harder.

What's being done about microplastics in baby products?

Advocacy groups continue pushing for stronger regulations on microplastics in consumer products, particularly those designed for children. Some companies have begun testing programs to verify their plastic-free claims.

If you're concerned about microplastics, research brands that conduct independent testing and publish their results. Look for products with fewer ingredients and simpler manufacturing processes.

You can also support companies that use glass or paper packaging instead of plastic containers. Making your own baby wipes with organic cotton cloths and gentle cleansers gives you complete control over ingredients and creates zero plastic waste.

