Shopper sparks heated debate online after buying into controversial trend: 'I just can't with these'

No matter your style, the best handbags are functional and fashionable. If you choose a quality and versatile one, you'll also have a long-lasting investment to keep your essential items safe and complement various outfits.

However, the fashion trend of micro bags is disturbing because these tiny purses are dreadfully overpriced for an impractical accessory.

For example, in a post to r/handbags, one Reddit user asked for recommendations on micro bags under $400.

"I really like how cute micro bags are, but I don't want to spend too much money on it since they aren't practical," the original poster wrote. "Ideally only about $150, but I would consider more expensive."

The OP acknowledged the impracticality of micro bags but is still willing to pay hundreds of dollars for one anyway. This mindset is problematic because it encourages wasteful spending and drained resources that go into unwearable accessories and garments.

Micro bags are so small that they can barely hold any of your items. They're viewed as more of a status symbol than a useful purchase, at the expense of losing items you must carry in your pockets or hold in your hands.

Impractical, useless fashion is all around us, beyond just micro bags.

It is often driven by fast fashion and fleeting trends that come and go in short periods of time. Although micro-fashion is small, it can significantly impact your wallet and the environment.

The fashion industry is responsible for creating enormous amounts of waste, and many brands have come under fire for paying their workers unlivable wages. When micro bags and other frivolous trends stop being popular, these products will end up in landfills, decomposing slowly over time as they release planet-warming gases into the atmosphere.

Instead of chasing trends like microbags and spending your hard-earned money on impractical products, consider shopping at secondhand stores for affordable and unique items that already exist and don't require unnecessary production.

Rather than supporting companies that exploit workers, overcharge customers, and pollute the planet, consider sustainable handbag brands or look for hidden thrift store gems to complete your look.

Many Reddit users were appalled at the thought of spending hundreds of dollars on unreasonable micro bags and shared their thoughts in the post's comment section.

"Serious question, what do you fit inside these bags? A tissue?" one Redditor asked.

"I just can't with these bags," someone else wrote.

