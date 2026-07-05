Michigan wipes out $74 million in medical debt, giving nearly 72,000 residents a fresh start

"An illness or injury should not become a long-term financial crisis."

Nearly 72,000 Michiganders will see more than $74 million in medical bills disappear, a move that could ease the long financial aftereffects of illness or injury for many households.

What happened?

According to The Arab American News, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said 71,871 residents are included in the newest round of Michigan's medical debt relief effort.

Michigan is running the program in partnership with the nonprofit Undue Medical Debt, which purchases pools of unpaid hospital and provider bills and cancels them permanently.

Whitmer said the effort is meant to keep a medical emergency from becoming a lasting financial crisis.

"No one should have to choose between getting the medical care they need and maintaining financial stability," she said. "An illness or injury should not become a long-term financial crisis."

It is the second time the state has rolled out relief statewide. Last year, Michigan erased about $144 million in medical debt for more than 210,000 residents.

Across the two rounds, the state has now wiped out more than $200 million in medical bills for upwards of 280,000 people.

Kent County had the highest number of people helped in this phase, with 9,618 residents receiving more than $9.1 million in relief.

Why does it matter?

Medical debt often arrives without warning.

Even people with health insurance can end up owing large amounts after emergency care, surgery, or a hospital stay, and those bills can linger for years.

Medical debt can lower credit scores, make it harder to qualify for a mortgage or loan, and force families to dip into savings.

When people fear the cost of treatment, they may delay checkups, skip follow-up visits, or avoid care altogether.

What's being done?

Undue Medical Debt, the national nonprofit working with Michigan, buys overdue medical accounts for far less than their listed value and eliminates them instead of trying to collect.

Because medical debt often sells for only pennies on the dollar, a relatively small amount of funding can retire much bigger balances.

That efficiency has made medical debt relief an increasingly attractive policy tool for governments looking to quickly ease financial pressure on residents.

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