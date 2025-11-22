Experts issue warning about overlooked hazard causing increase in house fires: 'We can save lives'

"People spend more time at home than any other place."

Michigan health officials are bringing attention to a widespread fire hazard: cigarettes and vapes.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services wants people to create smoke-free spaces and take precautions with e-cigarettes, as their lithium-ion batteries are a fire risk. According to Bridge Michigan, which reported on the campaign, smoking-related fires had accounted for about a quarter of all fatal fires in the state as of October 2025.

While most people already know that sparks from traditional cigarettes can be a fire hazard, lithium-ion batteries in vapes are susceptible to overheating, explosion, and sparking fires if improperly disposed of. For instance, just keeping these devices in your pocket can generate a lot of heat, and charging them overnight increases their risk of exploding.

Fire isn't the only danger associated with e-cigarettes, either. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, many contain nicotine, which is highly addictive and dangerous for pregnant women, developing fetuses, and youth, whose brains are still developing.

The aerosols from these products also contain harmful and potentially harmful substances — some of them linked to cancer — that can be inhaled deep into the lungs by users, according to the agency.

Plus, disposable vapes contribute to plastic pollution, toxic e-waste, and improperly discarded lithium batteries, and their vapors are a potent source of air pollutants such as aldehydes, carbon monoxide, particulate matter, VOCs, heavy metals, and nicotine.

FROM OUR PARTNER Switch to T-Mobile in just 15 minutes — and get a free phone with no trade-in needed The era of compromises is over. With T-Mobile, getting a brand-new phone is finally simple — and it only takes 15 minutes per line to switch over. With Easy Switch, you’ll get customized insights and recommendations about what plan is right for you. Plus, once you make the switch, your new phone is eligible for same-day delivery. Learn more

"People spend more time at home than any other place, which is why access to smoke-free housing greatly improves the well-being and safety of Michiganders," the Michigan Department of Health & Human Services states on its Smoke-Free Housing website.

Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, chief medical executive for the State of Michigan, points out that creating smoke-free and vape-free environments is critical for public health and fire safety.

"By increasing access to smoke-free housing and supporting Michigan residents who want to quit smoking or vaping, we can save lives and reduce fire-related deaths, injuries, and property damage," she said in a statement.

💰Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.