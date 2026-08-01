Michigan utility donation ban nears ballot as state reviews signatures

Outages earlier this month left thousands of residents without electricity for up to five days.

A proposed Michigan ballot measure targeting utility-company political spending moved nearer to the November ballot after state staff concluded the petition drive likely cleared the signature threshold.

If the proposal is certified, voters would get a chance to decide whether to curb utilities' role in shaping state energy policy, a prospect that could lessen the influence of companies many residents blame for rising bills and poor service.

What happened?

Michigan's Board of State Canvassers planned on taking up the proposal on July 24, after a staff review found the campaign likely submitted enough valid signatures to qualify for the November 3 ballot, according to Heartland Signal.

Backed by Michiganders for Money out of Politics, the initiative would stop utility companies from contributing to state candidates and political committees, whether the money is given directly or routed through intermediaries. Organizers turned in 562,068 signatures, and staff estimated 368,762 are valid — 11,804 more than the minimum required for certification.

Opposition also emerged from Protect MI Free Speech, which has received five-figure donations from multiple corporations, including CMS Energy Corp., Comcast Financial Agency, and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan.

In challenging the petition, the group said alleged forgeries and other problems should keep the measure off the ballot. Protect MI Free Speech spokesperson John Sellek said, "Before the free speech rights of everyday Michigan families are wiped out by this trojan horse, dark money-funded initiative that will put out-of-state billionaires in control of our state politics, the Board of Canvassers must conduct a thorough investigation into the apparent submission of invalid signatures, including signatures from dead people."

Why does it matter?

The measure arrives as dissatisfaction with Michigan's utility system remains high. According to Heartland Signal, state lawmakers in 2008 gave DTE Energy and Consumers Energy control of 90% of Michigan's electricity market, reinforcing the companies' dominant position.

That influence has extended into politics: Heartland Signal reported that DTE and Consumers together gave $475,000 to Michigan state legislators in 2025 alone, even as outages earlier this month left thousands of residents without electricity for up to five days.

Backers argue that cutting off utility donations would limit conflicts of interest and make it easier for lawmakers to prioritize affordability, accountability, and public needs.

What's being done?

In their report, state staff rejected the broad fraud claims raised in the signature challenge and said the petition is statistically sufficient, including against arguments related to so-called "round-robin" canvassing.

Staff also wrote that claims about deceased signers were not relevant to the 1,000-signature sample used in the certification review.

Michiganders for Money out of Politics likewise defended the petition. Citing Heartland Signal's reporting, the group said some handwriting identified as suspicious came from Clean Water Action's door-to-door canvassing, and said organizers located 14 challenged signers within 48 hours who then signed sworn affidavits confirming they had personally signed the petition.

Utilities that break the law could be fined up to 10 times the amount of an illegal contribution if voters ultimately approve the measure.

The proposal would also tighten disclosure rules for election-related spending, which supporters say could help communities better identify who is trying to sway decisions affecting their homes, health, and utility bills.

MMOP co-chair Sean McBrearty said, "This systemic corruption that we're fighting is a bipartisan problem that today we meet with a nonpartisan solution."

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