State plans to spend millions to roll out game-changing recycling trucks — and they could save taxpayers money

The trucks are going to low-income communities.

by Rachel Beyer
The trucks are going to low-income communities.

Michigan is upgrading how its cities handle waste and the planet-warming pollution generated by usual diesel-powered trucks.

Thanks to a $4.4 million federal grant from the Environmental Protection Agency's Clean Heavy-Duty Vehicles Program, the state is rolling out 15 electric recycling trucks across Macomb, Oakland, and Wayne counties to replace aging diesel models.

Michigan's Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) says the electric trucks will start rolling out this year and should be fully in place by December 2026, as reported by Michigan Advance. Moving away from diesel is a big step in the state's MI Healthy Climate Plan, which is working toward 100% carbon neutrality by 2050.

Besides causing less pollution, electric trucks also cost less to operate and maintain than diesel vehicles, which should save taxpayer money in the long run. Plus, they'll make the air cleaner by cutting 1.19 metric tons of nitrogen oxides and 1,545 metric tons of pollution per vehicle over their 15-year lifespans. EGLE says these pollutants are tied to breathing and heart problems, so cutting them could mean improving the health of residents.

The trucks are going to low-income communities, where pollution and changes in climate hit hardest. The change helps address environmental justice concerns while also improving waste management infrastructure in Michigan's most impacted neighborhoods.

To ensure the success of this project, 30 drivers and mechanics will receive specialized training through a partnership with the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity's Electric Vehicle Jobs Academy. Director Susan Corbin made clear how clean energy can boost the economy, saying, "By investing in skills training and workforce development, we're equipping Michiganders with the tools they need to thrive while cementing Michigan's position as a leader in innovation and economic growth."

Other cities are replacing gas-powered vehicles with electric vehicles and expanding charging networks to support similar transitions. With this new electric fleet on the way, Michigan is proving that smart investments in clean technology can benefit health, the economy, and the planet all at once.

