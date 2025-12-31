Driver shares photo of upsetting trend on US roadways: 'This seems borderline illegal'

"It's going to be a problem."

A driver took to Reddit, sharing a photo of a strange new advertising tactic. Commenters were quick to point out problems with the idea.

The original poster shared a picture of a box truck with digital displays on all sides advertising Michelob Ultra beer. Other users raced to the comments, calling the screens a distraction for drivers.

Photo Credit: Reddit



"This seems borderline illegal," wrote one commenter. "Once they start putting commercials on the sides of highway vehicles, it's going to be a problem."

"Don't look at your [five-inch] phone screen, but here's a literal flashing billboard taking up [20-percent plus] of your field of vision," said another.

A quick internet search showed that Michelob Ultra has been using LED trucks to advertise its product since 2019, primarily at marketing events. Further research revealed that one of these LED trucks costs $250,000. While it's unknown how many trucks are in the company's fleet, that's a steep price to pay for advertising.

Advertising tactics like this are not just distracting for drivers. They also push overconsumption of products that either end up in landfills themselves or have packaging that does. The Environmental Protection Agency estimates that in 2018, more than 146 million tons of municipal solid waste went to U.S. landfills. Invasive advertising condones and encourages behavior that leads to more waste.

Commenters also expressed exhaustion at the inundation of advertisements.

"Ads on tv. Ads on YouTube. Ads on streaming services. Ads on billboards. Ads at the gas pump. Ads on trucks on the highway," wrote one user.

Consumers can combat the problem by taking action. In this case, beer drinkers could take their money to smaller companies that don't take their marketing on the road and create distractions. Consumers hold the power when it comes to advertising and should remember that money talks.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.