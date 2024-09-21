Michael Phelps takes huge step to secure a 'cleaner future' for his 4 kids: 'I want to make the world better for them'

"I am passionate about clean energy and a sustainable future for both my family and the world."

Olympic gold medalist Michael Phelps knows what it takes to succeed under grueling circumstances, and now he is taking steps to secure a brighter future for a planet under duress.

Solar Power World reported that the most decorated Olympian of all time is among the growing number of people installing solar panel systems. Phelps' Arizona home is now outfitted with 90 solar panels capable of producing nearly 37 kilowatts of clean power and four battery units that store an additional 72 kilowatt-hours of energy.

Phelps, a Panasonic brand ambassador, said in a statement that creating a "cleaner future" for his four children with wife Nicole Phelps was a crucial motivator in installing the solar equipment at the family's home, as reported by Solar Power World.

"I am passionate about clean energy and a sustainable future for both my family and the world," the 23-time gold medalist — and 28-time Olympic medalist overall — said, per Solar Power World. "For me, now having four kids, I want to make the world better for them."

As Phelps alluded to in his statement, home solar systems contribute to a healthier and more balanced future because transforming sunlight into energy doesn't create dirty, planet-warming pollution. Air pollution causes many life-disrupting issues, including more intense extreme weather and favorable conditions for the spread of deadly, mosquito-borne diseases.

According to the report, Phelps' solar system significantly reduces reliance on dirty energy sources, providing low-cost energy for around 70% of the home's energy needs. Meanwhile, the battery storage serves as a backup for half of the dwelling, improving climate resilience, as it ensures non-polluting power is available even when the sun isn't shining.

"If we do have an outage or blackout, we have a 12- to 24-hour range of storage. And living in the desert, obviously, there's no shortage of sun," Phelps told Fast Company in June, explaining how, as a "huge stats guy," he loves being able to monitor energy use through his system's app.

"As a dad of four boys ... being able to teach them the importance of renewable energy and sustainability for the future, that's something that's so important," Phelps added in a video for Panasonic North America, also speaking to the huge energy cost savings. "And we're just able to be ourselves and live our normal lifestyles, and still we're making a huge impact — why not?"

