Miami sold sunshine and no income tax. Now it costs more than greater New York City

A city that appears cheaper on paper can still become far more expensive.

One reason Florida has attracted newcomers for years is the promise that life there would cost less than in expensive, high-tax coastal hubs. In Miami, that selling point is no longer holding up.

The region has reached an unexpected point: living in metro Miami is now more expensive than living in the greater New York City area.

What's happening?

According to the Bureau of Economic Analysis's latest annual regional price comparison, Miami has, for the first time, edged past the New York metro area on overall cost of living, as MoneyWise reported, citing Bloomberg.

Housing is a big reason. BEA data shows the Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Palm Beach area now has housing costs that are roughly 5% higher than those in New York and its surrounding suburbs.

That result comes after years of steep inflation across South Florida. Bureau of Labor Statistics figures show the region's CPI has climbed 36% since 2019, with only Tampa posting a larger increase among tracked U.S. metros.

Much of the run-up has come from the housing market. Bloomberg reported, citing S&P Case-Shiller data, that Miami home prices are up 79% since the pandemic, while Attom data shows property taxes have increased 62% from 2019.

Why does it matter?

Florida's lack of a state income tax long helped retirees and workers make the case for moving there, but that financial edge is shrinking as housing, insurance, and transportation become more expensive.

Home insurance is one of the clearest pressure points. Insurify says Florida has the highest rates in the country at nearly $8,300 annually, about four times what New York homeowners pay, with repeated hurricane damage and flood risk contributing to the gap, according to MoneyWise.

Those costs do not affect only homebuyers. They can also trickle down to renters as landlords contend with higher taxes, insurance bills, and maintenance expenses. That means people moving to Miami in search of a lower-cost lifestyle may instead find themselves facing monthly bills that rival or even exceed those in the Northeast.

As storm exposure rises and insurers pull back, the cost of simply keeping a roof overhead can rise quickly.

What can I do?

Home prices, insurance, property taxes, commuting expenses, and school-related costs can all dramatically alter the equation.

A city that appears cheaper on paper can become far more expensive once recurring costs are factored in.

"People get blinded by the absence of state income tax," Nicolas Valdes-Fauli, a Manhattan financial planner moving to Miami for work, said, according to MoneyWise, and those savings can get "wiped out" when a city can "normalize lifestyle creep quickly."

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