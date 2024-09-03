Communities sound alarm over concerning threat posed by 2026 FIFA World Cup: 'We have to preserve the ... quality of life for local populations'

"It is very important to take into account the impacts."

Exciting sports events can bring people together, but they can also have unintended consequences.

As Mexico prepares to co-host the 2026 FIFA World Cup, concerns are mounting about the impact of new infrastructure on local biodiversity and communities, according to Mongabay News.

What's happening?

Major construction projects are underway in Mexico's three host cities: Guadalajara, Mexico City, and Monterrey. These developments aim to improve urban mobility and accommodate the influx of tourists.

However, environmentalists and local communities are ringing alarm bells about the potential negative effects on wildlife, water resources, and green spaces.

Why are these infrastructure projects concerning?

The infrastructure projects threaten to disrupt delicate ecosystems and displace wildlife nationwide.

In Guadalajara, the local puma population, which has made a comeback in recent years, could lose critical habitat. Mexico City residents worry about losing hundreds of native trees and exacerbating water shortages. In Monterrey, construction near protected areas puts various plant and animal species at risk, including the American beaver.

These challenges highlight the delicate balance between development and conservation. While economic growth is important, it shouldn't come at the expense of our natural world. Protecting biodiversity is crucial for maintaining healthy ecosystems, which in turn support human well-being through clean air, water filtration, and climate regulation.

Sandra Valdes, coordinator of the architecture faculty at ITESO and member of Anillo Primavera, emphasized this point when speaking to Mongabay: "Those types of events impact different species, such as the puma. It is very important to take into account the impacts of light and noise pollution, [or] these species will migrate to other areas.

"We have to preserve the health of our ecosystems and quality of life for local populations; we need to focus major public policy decisions on conservation."

What's being done about infrastructure-related damage?

While the situation is concerning, there are ways to address these challenges, and local organizations and community groups are taking action.

In Guadalajara, NGOs like Anillo Primavera advocate for creating buffer zones around protected areas to limit urban expansion. They're also working to raise awareness about the importance of preserving wildlife corridors for species like pumas.

Mexico City residents are organizing protests and legal actions to protect their water resources and green spaces. They're demanding transparency and proper environmental impact assessments for new construction projects.

In Monterrey, biologists and local residents are collaborating to monitor and protect vulnerable species in areas affected by infrastructure development. They're also pushing for more sustainable urban planning that balances development needs with ecosystem preservation.

By supporting these initiatives and staying informed about local development projects, we can all play a role in ensuring that major events like the World Cup don't come at the cost of nature. Remember, a healthy environment benefits everyone — wildlife and humans alike.

