"I know many families are wondering how they're supposed to keep up."

For many Massachusetts households, another increase in electric costs is on the horizon, and Methuen's mayor says the city has a program that may blunt part of that hit.

Methuen Mayor David P. "D.J." Beauregard Jr. said people in Methuen who take part in the city's municipal electricity supply program are set to keep paying less for supply than National Grid customers on the standard residential option as that default rate moves higher, according to WHAV.

What's happening?

The change takes effect in August, when National Grid's residential Basic Service supply price goes from 15.568 cents per kilowatt-hour to 17.185 cents.

Methuen's Community Choice Power Supply Program, meanwhile, will stay at 12.83 cents per kilowatt-hour until December 2027.

According to Beauregard, that translates to about 25% savings on the supply portion of the bill for residents in the program.

Under the program, the city procures electricity supply for households and businesses as a group, using combined purchasing power to obtain a more stable rate.

Beauregard also said residents should not expect the program's lower supply rate to shield them from every increase tied to electricity use, noting that some parts of the bill, including "delivery charges and other costs," are beyond the city's control.

Residents can join the program or leave it at any time without a penalty, giving them the option to participate when the city's rate is better than the utility's default offer.

Why does it matter?

A locked-in rate through the end of 2027 offers more predictability at a time when default utility supply prices fluctuate.

Still, Beauregard made clear that supply savings do not guarantee low overall bills if delivery fees and other charges continue to rise.

What's being done?

Methuen's strategy is community choice aggregation, a policy tool that allows municipalities to arrange power supply for homes and businesses while still giving customers the freedom to opt out.

Residents interested in the program can use the city's aggregation website to check eligibility or sign up.

That flexibility means households are not locked in if circumstances change.

As Beauregard put it, "I open my electric bill every month too, and I have the same reaction many of you do — my jaw hits the floor. I know many families are wondering how they're supposed to keep up. The reality is that electric bills are still too high."

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