Louisiana teachers could see life-changing bonuses from Meta data center project as residents debate trade-offs

"Their concerns are real, and they're personal. And I can't say they're wrong for having those feelings."

A special tax arrangement tied to Meta's huge new data center could leave some teachers in a Louisiana parish with bonus checks larger than their annual pay.

The money may provide significant relief for educators, but it also highlights how a major corporation can draw local appreciation while contributing far less in taxes than many people would assume.

What happened?

According to the Wall Street Journal, some Richland Parish teachers could receive bonuses of up to $50,000 because Meta's new data center, a project expected to cost at least $10 billion, is poised to pour new revenue into the parish.

That revenue comes from a deal that limits Meta's tax bill. The company does not pay regular state and local taxes on data center equipment for 20 years. Instead, it pays a 1% sales tax to the Richland Parish Tax Commission.

Even under that reduced arrangement, one yearly Meta payment came to more than $22 million. That was larger than the Richland Parish Tax Commission's full annual sales tax profit in FY2024-2025.

The teacher bonuses, therefore, come from Meta's payment, even though the agreement keeps the company's taxes below what a standard tax structure would require.

Some residents see the project as a difficult trade-off. Farmer Dustin Morris, whose land is near the site, said: "Maybe it's OK for us to grow a data center. Maybe this is how we secure our family's future."

Why does it matter?

The project's local impacts are already drawing complaints.

Bloomberg reported concerns from nearby residents about rising housing costs, construction debris, and increasingly dangerous roads. Redfin data showed the median home sale price in Richland Parish rising from about $105,000 in November 2024 to roughly $295,000 by May 2026, a year-over-year jump of nearly 63%.

On roads near the site, crashes increased by more than 600%, NPR reported.

Power demand is another major issue. Consumer Reports said the facility will need at least 5 gigawatts of electricity, about three times as much as New Orleans uses, and Louisiana plans to add 10 gas-fired power plants to supply it. Those plants can worsen air pollution and expose nearby communities to harmful pollutants and toxic heavy metals.

Monroe Mayor Friday Ellis said, "Their concerns are real, and they're personal. And I can't say they're wrong for having those feelings."

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