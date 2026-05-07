Facebook, Instagram investigated over allegation of 'dark patterns' to manipulate users

"Platforms … have a duty to ensure that they do not design or operate their interface in such a way as to manipulate users."

Meta is facing fresh scrutiny after Irish regulators accused the social media giant of potentially using design tricks to push users back toward algorithm-driven feeds, according to Engadget.

If true, it would mean people are being steered away from a right they are supposed to have under European law.

What's happening?

At the center of the case is whether Facebook and Instagram are making it too difficult for users to choose feeds that are not based on targeted profiling.

Ireland's internet watchdog, Coimisiún na Meán, said it has opened two investigations into Meta over possible violations of the European Union's Digital Services Act.

The DSA, which took effect in Europe in 2023, requires major online platforms to offer users alternatives to personalized recommender systems.

In response, Meta introduced chronological options for its Stories and Reels features in the EU. However, regulators are now examining whether those options are actually easy to find and use, or whether the company's interface is quietly funneling users back toward the more targeted experience.

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The concern is not simply that Meta offers alternatives on paper, but that it may be using so-called "dark patterns" to make them less accessible in practice, per Coimisiún na Meán.

Dark patterns are interface designs that steer users toward decisions they might not otherwise make, often without them realizing it. In this case, the allegation — which remains just an allegation at this stage — is that Meta could be discouraging people from selecting non-algorithmic feeds on Facebook and Instagram despite the law requiring those options to be available in a meaningful way.

"Platforms … have a duty to ensure that they do not design or operate their interface in such a way as to manipulate users away from exercising their rights," reads a portion of Coimisiún na Meán's statement.

Why is this concerning?

This matters because algorithmic feeds do not just shape what people scroll past during a lunch break — they can influence what information gets amplified, what emotions get triggered, and how much time users spend online.

Regulators said recommender systems can repeatedly push harmful content, with children and young people especially at risk.

For everyday users, a platform making it harder to opt out of that system means less control over their online experience and more exposure to content selected to maximize attention.

What's next?

If Meta is found to have violated the DSA, the company could face a hefty financial penalty.

The law allows fines of up to 6% of a company's global revenue, a potentially massive consequence for one of the world's biggest tech firms.

Meta, for its part, pushed back on the allegations and said it believes it has made significant changes to comply with the rules.

"We disagree with any suggestion that we have breached the DSA," Meta said in a statement to Engadget.

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