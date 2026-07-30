Meta poured $100 billion into AI, then went looking for hundreds of billions more

Worries among some employees that the technology could eventually replace human roles.

Meta's AI push is reaching a new pressure point. Even after committing more than $100 billion to AI infrastructure, the company now appears to be looking for vastly larger sums to keep up.

This is unfolding as more investors question whether Meta's AI spending will deliver returns or simply make an already costly contest even more expensive.

What happened?

Meta's effort to expand its AI operations has sent spending steadily higher, and the bill keeps growing, Futurism reported. Capital expenditures have climbed sharply, leaving Wall Street divided over whether the company is positioning itself for the future or sinking too much money into a possible bubble.

The scrutiny intensified ahead of Meta's second-quarter earnings report, released Wednesday. Anxiety rose further after Alphabet lifted its own forecast above $200 billion, raising expectations that Meta could answer with a larger figure of its own, according to Futurism.

Meta has reportedly told bankers and fund managers that bigger AI data center plans could require financing in the "hundreds of billions of dollars," the Wall Street Journal reported. In its Q2 report, Meta estimated it would spend anywhere from $130 billion to $145 billion on capital expenditures this year, per Investor's Business Daily.

Why does it matter?

Massive AI expansions require enormous numbers of data centers, chips, cooling systems, and electricity, all of which can strain supply chains, water resources, and the power grid.

If enough companies keep building at this pace, those costs could ripple well beyond the tech industry, affecting construction markets, local utilities, and potentially even household energy bills.

There are also signs that Meta's internal confidence has slipped. During a company town hall in early July, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg told employees that the "trajectory of the agentic development over at least the last four months hasn't really accelerated in the way that we expected," Reuters reported.

Reports have also pointed to low morale as Meta lays off thousands of workers while continuing to pour money into AI, according to WIRED. This combination has fueled worries among some employees that the technology could eventually replace human roles.

What's being done?

For now, the response remains mostly financial and strategic. Investors, analysts, and lenders are watching closely to see whether Meta's AI spending can hold up, and future earnings reports and guidance will likely show how much patience Wall Street still has for these giant infrastructure bets.

Within Meta, leadership also seems to be reconsidering what is and is not working. Zuckerberg reportedly said the layoffs were not "clean" and that those bets "haven't come to fruition yet," Futurism reported.

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