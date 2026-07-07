Mercedes tells workers to take on 260 unpaid hours, then shelves an 18% bonus

"This is not a convincing concept for the future."

Mercedes-Benz is drawing criticism online after reports show the company may require some Germany-based employees to work hundreds of extra hours a year without added pay.

What happened?

Citing German media reports and Carscoops, the YouTube automotive creator The Electric Viking said Mercedes is considering moving some staff from a 35-hour work week to a 40-hour week without increasing compensation.

In addition to the bump in hours, the video claims 90,000 Mercedes employees could be affected by a delayed bonus payout equal to 18% of their wages.

"This means employees would end up working 260 additional hours per year for exactly $0, just for the love of it," The Electric Viking explained.

In the video, he tied the move to broader financial pressure on Mercedes, including weaker profits, softer sales in China, tariffs, and the strain established automakers face as EV adoption rises.

It also cited reports that Mercedes has been offering substantial buyouts to thousands of employees as part of a wider push to cut costs.

Why does it matter?

If the reported changes move forward, workers could feel the effects immediately. The bonus, which was reported to be part of employee contracts, is said to be delayed over a year, while the addition of five unpaid hours each week would also amount to a meaningful cut in hourly earnings.

As The Electric Viking reported, union leaders are furious over the proposed changes. Mercedes works council chairman Urgun Lumali criticized the idea, saying: "This is not a convincing concept for the future."

What are people saying?

In the comment section, people were quick to express their frustration over the company's announcement.

"Not a good policy," one user wrote. "It is never a good practice to treat the employees badly."

Another questioned the logic of the plan entirely: "If they are reducing production because cars are not selling, why would they need workers to work more hours? Seems like they should be working less."

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