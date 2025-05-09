  • Business Business

Innovative artists fight back against harmful trend in fashion industry: 'Building something together'

by Susan Elizabeth Turek
A Western New York city held its first-ever "Mend in Public Sewcial" this spring, and an organization that empowers refugee and immigrant women played a key role. 

As reported by WKBW, Buffalo teamed up with textile art center Stitch Buffalo to put on a community event aimed at inspiring residents to "breathe new life into old garments." 

The average American consumer discards nearly 82 pounds of clothes each year, according to Earth.Org, and a significant reason for that is the rise of fast fashion — an industry that rapidly and cheaply produces trendy apparel that isn't made to be worn for a long period of time. 

This makes fast fashion not only a drain on our wallets but also a health hazard, serving as a significant source of water pollution from chemical and dyeing processes. Garments made from synthetic materials such as polyester also shed microplastics, which have been linked to cancer.  

However, even if you've already spurned fast fashion and started supporting more sustainable brands, there may come a time when your well-loved apparel needs a refresh. Mending old clothes can also help you further extend the life of your thrifting finds

At Buffalo's Mend in Public Sewcial on April 26, participants learned patching, dying, and other techniques to keep their clothes in their wardrobes for longer.

"It's really about being in community and building something together," Sarah Fonzi, an event organizer and local artist, told WKBW of the "creative action day" before the event. 

"Every piece that comes to us has a story. I love bringing those stories back to life," added Munawara Sultana, a Stitch Buffalo mender who came to Buffalo from Pakistan four years ago. 

Stitch Buffalo also encourages environmental stewardship through the reuse of textiles. Founder and executive director Dawne Hoeg estimates the organization has prevented more than 20,000 pounds of textile waste and unused tools from ending up in landfills.

"It can be done very easily, keeping those items in circulation for yourself," Hoeg told WKBW.

