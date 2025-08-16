Millionaire under fire for building massive structure without permission: 'Way beyond what anyone else has done'

"My biggest concern is the lack of any accountability."

One homeowner was issued a stop-work order after building a seawall outside of his seaside mansion without the approval of local authorities, 9News reported.

Millionaire Gene Neill purchased his Melbourne seaside property in December 2024. Within two months, he began construction on a large seawall project, which has removed a lot of beach vegetation, causing more than 50 complaints from concerned locals, according to 9News.

Neill claimed the measure was crucial to protect his property following two recent landslides in the area. He also stated that insurance refused to cover the property without adequate protection against catastrophic natural events the home may be prone to, such as landslides or flooding.

"As you can see, it's quite a serious landslide, and as you see what's happened in McCrae, somebody's lost their house," Neill said, per 9News. "It has to be done."

The millionaire pointed out that many of the homes on the seaside front also had unapproved retaining walls. His property was the only one without protection.

Without the approval of local authorities, he went ahead and began construction.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

"We've gone way beyond what anyone else has done here," Neill said, per 9News.

A large construction project to protect his home has cost the natural environment more than 700 square meters of protected foreshore vegetation. Beach vegetation helps prevent coastline erosion by stabilizing sand dunes with deep root systems.

Frankston MP Paul Edbrooke and his office have since issued Neill the stop-work order.

"My biggest concern is the lack of any accountability from people that move into Frankston three months beforehand, and within three months we see … protected foreshore scrub gone," Edbrooke said, per 9News.

The millionaire has stated he is considering selling the property altogether because he's not allowed to protect his home.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.