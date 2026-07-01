Protests in Italy push Trump's ambassador's $450 million superyacht away from canals

Now that a $450 million megayacht owned by President Trump's ambassador to Italy has established itself in Naples, Italy, it's bracing for backlash at a potential stop in Venice over its presence during the city's biggest festival of the year.

The vessel, called Boardwalk, is drawing notice not only for its sheer size but also for what many see as a collision between billionaire excess and respect for historic communities.

What happened?

Naples is serving as the main Mediterranean base for U.S. Ambassador to Italy Tilman Fertitta's 384-foot superyacht as it begins a tour of Italy's coastline, according to Wanted in Rome.

However, in at least one city, it can expect a chilly reception. According to The Guardian, activists are planning to protest Fertitta's arrival, much as they did Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos' arrival for his wedding last year.

"We ruined the party for Jeff Bezos's wedding last year – this year let's ruin the ambassador's tour!" said Stella Faye, a 28-year-old researcher and activist, at a meeting of demonstrators on June 25.

The yacht is serving as the centerpiece of the "Freedom 250 Coastal Diplomacy Italy Tour," a months-long initiative tied to the 250th anniversary of American independence.

The trip is expected to continue from Naples to destinations including Palermo and Cefalù, with Fertitta also scheduled to meet regional officials and business leaders in at least 13 Italian coastal regions before it ends in Sardinia in mid-August.

Built by Germany's Lürssen and delivered in early 2026, the vessel spans 384 feet, displaces roughly 5,350 tons, and has room for 14 guests and 48 crew members.

It also features two helipads, allowing quick helicopter trips to and from the U.S. Embassy in Rome.

Fertitta, the Texas billionaire behind Landry's, Inc. and owner of the Houston Rockets, is personally funding the yacht, which is one of six vessels in his fleet.

Why does it matter?

Activists are concerned Fertitta will try to dock the yacht in the historic city center for the Festa del Redentore, a massive party celebrating the end of a plague breakout in the city. They worry Fertitta's massive yacht will block residents from enjoying the fireworks display that caps the celebration, and limit their ability to enjoy the festival, the centerpiece of which is a massive temporary bridge that runs from Venice to the Redentore church.

There is also an environmental dimension. Massive yachts require substantial resources to build, staff, fuel, and operate, and helicopter shuttles add to concerns about emissions and noise.

In coastal communities already dealing with tourism pressure, rising seas, and everyday quality-of-life concerns, displays like this can deepen frustration over how luxury travel affects everyone else.

That tension is especially sharp in this case because Boardwalk is being presented as a public-facing diplomatic tool while remaining a privately owned ultra-luxury yacht.

What are people saying?

The official framing describes Boardwalk as a floating platform for diplomacy and a way to strengthen U.S.-Italy cultural and commercial ties.

Fertitta has also positioned the vessel as an extension of his ambassadorial presence during the Freedom 250 tour.

However, residents don't view it the same way.

"The city letting this yacht come to Venice would be a slap in the face for Venetians," said Giulia Cacopardo, a 29-year-old activist and cultural coordinator. "In a city where quality of life is in tatters because there's nowhere to live and only precarious jobs, we have billionaires thinking they can do whatever they want. It shows the arrogance of money – coming to a party for citizens that you probably don't know anything about."

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