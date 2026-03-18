Irish beverage company unveils plan to bring 300,000 bees to its facility

"Client response to the … initiative has been very positive."

Mayo is about to add some honey — and it has nothing to do with sandwiches.

Energy developer Astatine is bringing 300,000 native honeybees to its solar farm in Mayo County, Ireland, according to Mayo Live.

The solar farm has 32,000 panels that supply energy to the Ballina Beverage Company. It's part of the drink-maker's efforts to clean up operations, and the arrays are delivering results. More than 8,800 tons of harmful air pollution are prevented each year, while enough electricity to power 1,150 homes annually is estimated to be saved, according to Ballina.

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The addition of bees on large solar farms is intended to boost biodiversity as well. They will be placed on the sites during the summer with regular inspections by pollinator experts.

"Solar farms already reduce carbon emissions, but they can also be biodiversity hubs," Astatine CEO Tom Marren told ML. "By introducing beehives, we are strengthening local ecosystems, supporting farmers, wildlife, and the wider community. This initiative shows how renewable energy can work hand-in-hand with nature."

Other solar developers are incorporating farming within array boundaries as part of agrivoltaic systems. Often, the panels benefit crops or animals by offering shade. The practice also makes vital land available for farming and can even aid panel function. Inside Climate News reported that plants cool panels through evaporation.

When hives are present, panels provide cover for bees — insects that will, in turn, pollinate nearby crops. About 35% of the planet's food supply relies on bees and other pollen-carrying critters, according to the United States Department of Agriculture.

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In Mayo, Astatine is also planting wildflowers and building contraptions to help support bug health. That's in addition to a sweet byproduct: honey.

"Client response to the beehive initiative has been very positive. We plan to roll out hives at all our project sites nationwide and continue exploring other ways to enhance biodiversity across Ireland and beyond," Marren told ML.

For homeowners, EnergySage's expertise can help customers save up to $10,000 on upfront costs. Its handy mapping tool compares prices and available incentives by state, so you know you are getting the best deal. Adding a battery backup solidifies another layer of protection, especially against blackouts. What's more, the stored energy can also be used when grid electricity is most expensive, limiting your exposure to increasing rates.

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