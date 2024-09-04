Shopper raises questions about packaging for prescription medicine: 'I … was very confused'

"It just seems like an unnecessary amount of packaging."

The medical field is one area where plastic will likely never be eliminated, as it's sometimes the best material for lifesaving equipment. However, even in medicine, there's room for improvement.

In a recent Reddit thread, one patient shared concerns about the use of plastic to package their migraine prescription.

Photo Credit: Reddit

What's happening?

The post appeared on r/Anticonsumption, a community for users concerned about waste.

"My prescription comes with … a total of 14 boxes; each box contains a plastic (carry case?) box," said the original poster, sharing photos of the packaging to demonstrate the problem. The medication is called Maxalt and made by Organon.

"Each plastic box contains two plastic sachets; each sachet contains a single blister pack containing the wafer."

According to the Redditor, there are other ways. "The last brand I got just contained the standard blister pack sheet with the two wafers," they pointed out. "I think the carry case could be convenient, but eventually I will have so many of them if I don't just throw them out. It just seems like an unnecessary amount of packaging."

Join our newsletter Useful news, easy hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

In a comment, they added: "I opened the box and was like 'huh, interesting,' then I opened the box 'Oh I guess they're in sachets instead of blister packs' then I opened the sachet and was very confused."

Why is extra plastic packaging important?

Out of the few materials commonly used in product packaging, plastic is the hardest to recycle, and most of the time, it simply goes in the garbage or gets dropped on the ground. It takes 100 years or more to break down, and in the meantime, it sheds small fragments called microplastics that pollute water and soil.

Microplastics have been found all around the world and even inside the human body, and their health effects are still being studied. It's likely they make people more susceptible to cancer, heart disease, kidney disease, Alzheimer's, and fertility issues, at a minimum.

Is Organon doing anything about this?

According to Organon, its packaging is under review. In 2023, the company created a set of standards called the Organon Sustainability Packaging Guidelines, and by 2025, it aims to have reviewed 30% of its "legacy packaging" to ensure its practices fit those standards.

"These guidelines focus on the prevention of waste, reduction of packaging materials, recyclability of packaging materials and the use of sustainably sourced materials," says the Organon sustainability website.

What can I do about wasteful packaging?

Since medication is so strongly regulated and medical conditions are specific to each person, it isn't always possible to switch medication brands to find a provider with better packaging practices. However, if you find yourself in a position where you can choose between brands, support the brand that is more eco-friendly.

In the meantime, you can cut back plastic in other areas of your life by looking for alternative products.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.