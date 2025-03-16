Government agency considers shutting down key research command center: 'It looks like our monitoring program will soon be dead'

"It has already become very difficult to continue our global greenhouse gas-monitoring network."

The Trump administration could be on the verge of a crucial decision that would cause a setback in the fight against global carbon pollution.

Per Reuters, the Department of Government Efficiency, effectively led by Tesla CEO Elon Musk, has proposed plans that include canceling the lease of the support office for the Mauna Loa Observatory in Hawai'i. Founded in 1956, the observatory is known as "the birthplace of global carbon dioxide monitoring" because it "maintains the world's longest record of measurements of atmospheric CO2," according to the news service. The lease on the support office was set to end Aug. 31, according to a government official.

The support office is listed by DOGE as being located in Hilo, and it is, per Reuters, one of more than 20 offices rented by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration that faces the possibility of having their leases ended as part of DOGE's recommended money-saving efforts.

A listing on the DOGE website assesses the annual lease cost for the NOAA office in Hilo as $164,391 and that canceling the lease would have a total savings of $150,692.

Reuters noted that DOGE didn't reply to an email request for comment, and NOAA staff declined to comment publicly after their communications office did not respond to an emailed request for comment as well. However, there was still widespread disappointment regarding the impact that closing the office would have on the ability to evaluate the effects of polluting gases on the climate crisis.

"It would be terrible if this office was closed," atmospheric scientist Marc Alessi, a fellow with the Union of Concerned Scientists advocacy group, told Reuters. "Not only does it provide the measurement of CO2 that we so desperately need to track climate change, but it also informs climate model simulations."

"It has already become very difficult to continue our global greenhouse gas-monitoring network," added an atmospheric scientist involved in NOAA's measurements who asked not to be named. "It requires continuous shipping of sampling equipment back and forth all over the world. Suddenly, we cannot use our government-issued credit cards anymore. ... It looks like our monitoring program will soon be dead."

As the Trump administration continues to make questionable decisions regarding climate research, it's important to do our part to reduce planet-warming carbon pollution to help slow the effects of the changing climate.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.