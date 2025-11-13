Officials launch first-of-its-kind program giving wildfire survivors free e-bikes: 'We wanted to do more than just talk about rebuilding'

"We wanted to take action that helps people today and contributes to a more resilient future."

A new initiative aims to support survivors of devastating wildfires in Hawaiʻi with a unique and eco-friendly giveaway.

According to Maui Now, the Maui E-Bike Giveaway is a collaborative relief effort that will provide free electric bikes to residents who lost their transportation during the fires on the island two years ago.

The New York Times reported that more than 100 people were killed when flames swept through the town of Lahaina in August 2023. While the community continues to recover, local bicycling leagues wanted to find a different way to give back.

"In the wake of the Maui fires, we wanted to do more than just talk about rebuilding — we wanted to take action that helps people today and contributes to a more resilient future," Saman Dias, chair of the Maui Bicycling League, said, per Maui Now.

Shipping and assembly are included with the giveaway. Recipients will also receive safety gear, a service voucher for maintenance, and e-bike safety training.

Using an e-bike can save travelers a lot of money on their commute. The bikes are a healthier alternative to gas-powered cars and don't emit pollution into the air. Per ScienceDirect, research found that a single e-bike could lower carbon dioxide pollution by an average of 225 kilograms per year.

The environmental and financial benefits of e-bikes may be contributing to their growing popularity. According to National Geographic, more than 880,000 e-bikes were sold in the United States in 2021. The year before, only 450,000 had been sold.

"People just find that [e-bikes are] fun," Jennifer Dill, director of Portland State University's Transportation Research and Education Center, told National Geographic. "I don't think we can undersell how that can motivate people."

