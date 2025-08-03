Energy company seals critical deal that could help transform America's power grids: 'Essential role'

On July 1, Matrix Renewables signed a Resource Adequacy capacity contract with Pioneer Community Energy, a nonprofit electricity provider in Rocklin, California, according to PR Newswire. The contract signals more progress toward Matrix Renewables' goal to scale energy storage across the U.S., covering 22 megawatts of capacity from the Kern County Alamo Battery Energy Storage project.

"This agreement marks another milestone as we grow our battery energy storage footprint," noted Matrix Renewables Chief Commercial Officer Chris Matthew, per PR Newswire.

Matrix Renewables and Pioneer view the partnership as a way to increase the reliability of clean power in California, making sure there is a sufficient energy supply that meets demand. The agreement supports low-cost, clean energy that the community can count on.

According to PR Newswire, Vice Chair of Pioneer Community Energy's Board of Directors and Rocklin City Councilmember Greg Janda said, "Pioneer is proud to partner with Matrix Renewables to secure clean power that increases reliability for the California power grid."

California's natural and man-made disasters, such as wildfires and extreme weather patterns that are linked to the planet's warming, have made some areas particularly susceptible to power outages. This battery technology can help restore power from clean energy sources faster, helping with sustainability goals.

This can benefit the companies, the area, the residents, and the planet as a whole, reducing pollution that would be produced by other energy sources. This has a positive impact on human health and the environment.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

The press release reported that Matrix Renewables' portfolio consists of more than 8.9 GW of renewable energy and battery storage projects in operation and development, and that solar power, battery storage, and green hydrogen project capacity surpasses 15.5 GW globally. This contract with Pioneer is a positive step toward expanding their portfolio and diversifying clean energy.

"Our investment reflects our confidence in the state's clean energy future and the essential role energy storage plays in enabling it," Matthew said, per PR Newswire.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.