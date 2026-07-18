Ohio city aims to keep data centers farther from homes with August zoning vote

Cooling equipment can create persistent noise when projects are built too close to homes.

Massillon, Ohio, is moving closer to drawing a clearer line around where data centers can be built.

On Aug. 3, the city is expected to consider new zoning rules meant to steer those projects away from residential areas and require proof that water, electric, and wastewater systems can handle them before any construction starts.

What's happening?

Following a July 13 work session, Massillon's nine-member City Council is still aiming to make a decision on data center zoning at its regular Aug. 3 meeting, the Canton Repository reported. The matter has been under discussion for nearly three months.

Council is now weighing a narrower approach to where the facilities could go. Under the latest proposal, data centers would no longer be allowed in both light-industrial and heavy-industrial districts and instead would be confined to heavy-industrial.

The proposal would also expand separation from residential districts. The Canton Repository reported that facilities smaller than 100,000 square feet and those at or above that mark alike would need 400-foot setbacks, up from the 200 feet included in earlier draft language.

Why does it matter?

Data centers can require substantial electricity, water, and wastewater capacity, while cooling equipment can create persistent noise when projects are built too close to homes.

Additionally, a possible future project has already entered the conversation: A developer has shown interest in the Massillon Technology and Energy Park, a former Republic Steel property, as a potential site.

What's being done?

The zoning proposal would do more than limit locations. It would also require developers to demonstrate in their site plans that enough utility capacity is available before construction can proceed.

Applicants would also have to provide certifications for peak noise and decibel levels.

"I think that's a good time (to consider) and falls in line with our (60-day) stay," said Councilwoman Julie Harwig Smith, R-Ward 5.

Development Director Ted Herncane added: "This will keep data centers farther away from neighborhoods."

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