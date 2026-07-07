As heat blazes past 90, Massachusetts Senate passes bill promising $14 billion in energy savings

"An investment involves putting a buck in today in order to save two and a half bucks tomorrow."

With Massachusetts sweltering through 90-degree days last week, senators voted for a broad energy package they say can lower bills without backing away from the state's climate goals.

Supporters say the proposal would cut ratepayer costs by at least $14 billion over 10 years, while expanding access to solar power and protecting residents during dangerous heat.

The Senate passed the energy affordability measure, called Amendment S. 3143, on Wednesday. This version of the bill differs sharply from a similar one the House adopted in February.

According to The New Bedford Light, the Senate expects the legislation to save residents nearly $14 billion over the next decade. The House's plan was estimated to save them $9 billion and nixed the Mass Save program, angering environmentalists.

Rather than reducing Mass Save, the state's energy efficiency program, senators targeted the Gas System Enhancement Plan, or GSEP, for a phaseout. That program currently pays for replacement of aging gas pipes, with the cost folded into customers' monthly bills.

The bill would end GSEP by 2030 and, until then, restrict it to repairs of infrastructure that is prone to leaking, per New Bedford Light.

State Senator Michael Barrett, D-Lexington, chair of the Telecommunications, Utilities and Energy Committee, defended the decision to keep Mass Save largely intact.

He told the outlet that "we know that [residents] can distinguish between a cost and an investment. A cost is money you lose, and an unnecessary cost is just that. An investment involves putting a buck in today in order to save two and a half bucks tomorrow."

The biggest single source of projected savings comes from bond refinancing. The Senate says utilities could save about $7.1 billion by using bonds to refinance certain major costs.

Savings would also be generated by faster state review of energy distribution plans, an inquiry into whether electricity customers are paying too much for basic service, changes to bill surcharges and adjustments to utility power purchasing intended to curb seasonal price spikes, per The Light.

The legislation also would help Massachusetts residents gain access to solar energy and install panels in a more streamlined manner, helping to cut energy costs and fight pollution.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.