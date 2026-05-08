'First-in-the-nation' Massachusetts bill targets e-bikes and mopeds by speed

A Massachusetts congressional working group must finish the legislation by the end of 2027.

Massachusetts lawmakers are weighing what could become one of the country's most sweeping micromobility overhauls, with a proposal that would sort bikes, e-bikes, scooters, and electric motos into four legal categories largely based on speed.

The bill, S.3077, would, in a national first, recognize Class 3 e-bikes under Massachusetts law, instead of as "motorized bicycles," while also drawing sharper lines around faster machines that blur the boundary between bicycle and motorcycle.

Instead of treating every electric rideable the same, the proposal creates a tiered framework about where each one can go and what rules riders must follow. This would include scooters and mopeds in addition to e-bikes.

At the center of the measure is a new "Maximum Designed Speed Tier Classification System," according to Electrek. This system classifies vehicles under four tiers, from Speed Tier 0 to Speed Tier 3.

Tier 0 would cover devices that travel under 20 miles per hour. This will generally include traditional bikes, Class 1 and 2 e-bikes, and many scooters. Vehicles that fall under Tier 0 would largely retain access to bike lanes and bike paths.

Tier 1 would apply to vehicles that move between 21 and 30 miles per hour and would usually include Class 3 e-bikes. Riders of Tier 1 vehicles would be required by law to wear helmets. Additionally, there would be a minimum age requirement of 16 for these vehicles.

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Tier 2 would apply to vehicles that move at speeds between 31 and 40 miles per hour, such as electric motorbikes. These vehicles would not be able to use bike lanes or bike paths and would also be barred from riding on sidewalks.

Tier 3, the fastest tier, would apply to all other micromobility vehicles that can reach speeds above 40 miles per hour. Like with Tier 2 vehicles, they would be restricted to road use.

Another notable addition to S.3077 would be the requirement of moped riders to get insurance and registration, and bar their use on bike lanes or paths.

For the proposal to be finalized, a Massachusetts congressional working group must finish the legislation by the end of 2027, according to Axios Boston. If finalized and enacted into law, it would become a "first in the nation" rule for the vehicles.

Whether S.3077 becomes law or not, it's clear that as electric micromobility options proliferate, providing people with cheaper, cleaner transportation, more rules need to be clarified.

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