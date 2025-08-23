Mary Kay reveals unprecedented update to its iconic pink Cadillacs: 'Driving into a transformative future'

The recognizably pink and newly electric vehicle will have an Environmental Protection Agency-estimated driving range of 302 miles per charge.

Mary Kay's iconic pink Cadillac is going green.

At the annual Mary Kay seminar in Charlotte, North Carolina, this July, the company revealed its first-ever electric Pink Cadillac OPTIQ. With its electric engine, it will have an Environmental Protection Agency-estimated driving range of 302 miles per charge, the company says.

The exterior will continue to have the recognizable pink pearl shade with a few updated features to the chassis for improved aerodynamic performance as well as low-rolling resistance tires. The interior will feature illuminated decor, a 19-speaker AKG Audio System and Dolby Atmos, and other in-suite technology for a luxurious drive, according to Mary Kay.

"For decades, the Mary Kay pink Cadillac has symbolized accomplishment, aspiration, and the power of recognition," Ryan Rogers, the company's chief executive officer, said in a statement.

"With the introduction of the all-electric OPTIQ, we're honoring that iconic legacy while driving into a transformative future — one grounded in our commitment to sustainability and dedication to inspiring and celebrating the achievements of our independent sales force for generations to come."

The pink Cadillac originated in 1968 when founder Mary Kay Ash purchased a custom Cadillac Coupe De Ville to match the pale pink of her Mary Kay lip and eye palette. After a few sales directors ordered the same, Ash decided the car could be used as both a company symbol and a motivational gift for top sellers.

In order to qualify to drive one of the pink Cadillacs, salespeople must achieve $102,000 in sales, according to GM Authority. However, Mary Kay only covers the first two years of the lease. After that, the salesperson gets to choose to purchase or return the car to Cadillac.

General Motors has named the custom color "Mary Kay Pink Pearl," and it is exclusive to the beauty brand.

Mary Kay has faced criticism as a multi-level marketing company, with some contending that it has exploited salespeople, who are not employees and who have predominantly been women, often from low-income families. Meanwhile, the decision to make its ultimate prize and status symbol one of climate-consciousness is noted for its benefit to people and the planet.

By transitioning to an all-electric vehicle that produces zero emissions, the company is turning away from cars with internal combustion engines that produce 4.6 metric tons of carbon dioxide every year, according to the EPA. In the process, the brand may also influence others to make the switch to more sustainable driving, which can save consumers on costly gas prices and maintenance fees.

