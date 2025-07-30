Survivors of devastating fire run into unexpected obstacle to recovery: 'There are still people in this community that are struggling to rebuild'

Survivors recently met with state lawmakers to talk about how hard it's been to rebuild.

More than three years after the Marshall Fire tore through Colorado, many of the people affected are still stuck in limbo, reported Denver7.

At a gathering in Louisville, survivors shared that rebuilding has been more difficult than they could have ever imagined. Some people have had to leave their communities, and others are still living with financial stress and confusion about insurance.

The wildfire, which destroyed over 1,000 homes and businesses, left people scrambling for help and answers in Boulder County, and now survivors are calling for major changes to the insurance system that was supposed to help them rebuild. They are asking for clearer policies, accountability, and support that meets the cost of rebuilding.

"We had about 50% of the home dwelling coverage needed actually to rebuild our home," said Judi Kern, who lost her home in the fire and now serves on Louisville's City Council, per Denver7.

What's happening?

On July 8, around 50 Marshall Fire survivors met with state lawmakers to talk about how hard it's been to rebuild. Many say their insurance payouts fell short of the actual cost to replace a home. One study, which included University of Colorado Boulder researchers, found that 74% of policyholders were underinsured, and 36% were severely underinsured.

Some survivors said their insurance companies paid out their policy in full, but still, it wasn't enough to rebuild. Others shared that they're still paying interest on mortgages for homes that no longer exist. "There are still people in this community that are struggling to rebuild," State Rep. Kyle Brown told Denver7.

Why is the extreme weather concerning?

Extreme weather events like the Marshall Fire are becoming more common and more destructive, much of which is fueled by the burning of dirty energy sources.

The pollution from coal, oil, and gas traps heat, making wildfires worse and longer-lasting. This leads to more communities being at risk, and insurance companies are pulling back from covering those areas. Homeowners are more exposed and uncertain about the future.

Without insurance, it's nearly impossible to rebuild and recover. After major fires in California and Colorado, many residents have faced the same uphill battle.

According to a Vox report, insurers have declined coverage for millions in vulnerable regions over the last few years. Many homeowners have turned to the state's FAIR plan as a last resort.

What's being done about insurance coverage?

Colorado lawmakers created House Bill 25-1182, which requires insurance companies to be more transparent about wildfire risk scores and to consider steps homeowners have taken to reduce their risk. But lawmakers also warned that if regulations go too far, companies might stop offering coverage in the state altogether.

The Colorado FAIR Plan, much like the California FAIR Plan, offers limited coverage to people who have had insurance denied by at least three carriers. Groups like Extreme Weather Survivors are working to connect disaster survivors across the country, providing support and pushing for reforms that protect people and not just profits.

