Sweets giant Mars reports major progress on key sustainability goal — here's how it's doing it

Mars, Inc. is proving that even the world's favorite candy maker can sweeten the deal for the planet.

The global enterprise behind brands like M&M's and Pedigree released a "2023 Sustainable in a Generation" report that revealed it is on its way to achieving a key environmental milestone: achieving a 42% reduction in toxic gases created from its operations by 2025. According to Baking Business, Mars had slashed this pollution by 34% by the end of 2023.

These toxic gases act like a blanket, trapping heat within the atmosphere, which ultimately leads to the overheating of our planet.

Mars' progress isn't just about hitting targets; it's about redefining how a multinational giant can operate responsibly. By leveraging renewable energy, enhancing energy efficiency, and improving thermal energy programs, Mars is reducing its pollution and setting an example for other corporations.

This push toward sustainability extends beyond just pollution.

Mars has redesigned its supply chains for key raw materials like cocoa, soy, and palm oil. By mapping and managing these resources, the company ensures that its sourcing practices do not contribute to deforestation or the conversion of natural ecosystems. This is a win for the environment and for conscious consumers who want to support companies that prioritize ethical practices.

By reducing its environmental impact, Mars is helping to create a healthier planet, which in turn supports the well-being of communities worldwide. Additionally, the company's focus on creating a circular economy for packaging materials means that consumers can feel good about the products they purchase. For instance, Mars has redesigned 61% of its consumer-facing packaging to be recyclable, reusable, or compostable.

Mars' efforts show that large corporations can drive meaningful change, benefiting both the environment and the consumer. By continuing to innovate and push the boundaries of what's possible, Mars is illuminating a path forward for the industry and the planet.

