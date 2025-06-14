Builders hit with backlash after shocking act in public park: 'It's beyond unacceptable'

One of the great simple pleasures in life is a long stroll through the park, though encroachments by private property owners can make this increasingly difficult for local residents.

Mardyke Open Space in the London Borough of Havering offers a wonderful area for kids to play, dogs to be walked, and anyone to enjoy the meadowy outdoors. That was until, in early May, a group of builders cut through the park's fencing and began cutting down the trees and bushes in the area.

An article by The Havering Daily stated: "The workers … were seen using diggers to cut through metal fencing and drive along a public footpath. Residents estimate that approximately 40 feet of greenery was completely destroyed."

Protecting communal spaces is a global concern. Recently, a property owner in Florida was penalized for filling in a protected waterway with rocks and dirt, adding to his land and harming the environment. Someone else in British Columbia illegally dredged a creek, detrimentally harming its salmon population.

The Havering Daily reported that two nearby residents were called to observe the destruction. In the article, one resident said: "The land there is now completely flat, everything has gone. There are children playing, families walking — and now diggers are being driven over the public paths. It's beyond unacceptable."

The outrage from Mardyke Open Space lovers is real, and it speaks to the locals' true appreciation of the area.

While requests have been made for the destruction to stop until a proper investigation is launched, park visitors can only hope for a win, as well as for some rebuilding.

Though situations like these can feel scary and out of control, the choice to bring in law enforcement and show public disapproval is a step in the right direction. By using their voice and taking local, immediate action, the hope is that public area destruction can be handled and that free, open spaces like this one can continue to thrive.

