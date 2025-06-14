  • Business Business

Builders hit with backlash after shocking act in public park: 'It's beyond unacceptable'

"There are children playing, families walking."

by Lily Crowder
"There are children playing, families walking."

Photo Credit: iStock

One of the great simple pleasures in life is a long stroll through the park, though encroachments by private property owners can make this increasingly difficult for local residents.

Mardyke Open Space in the London Borough of Havering offers a wonderful area for kids to play, dogs to be walked, and anyone to enjoy the meadowy outdoors. That was until, in early May, a group of builders cut through the park's fencing and began cutting down the trees and bushes in the area.

An article by The Havering Daily stated: "The workers … were seen using diggers to cut through metal fencing and drive along a public footpath. Residents estimate that approximately 40 feet of greenery was completely destroyed."

Protecting communal spaces is a global concern. Recently, a property owner in Florida was penalized for filling in a protected waterway with rocks and dirt, adding to his land and harming the environment. Someone else in British Columbia illegally dredged a creek, detrimentally harming its salmon population. 

The Havering Daily reported that two nearby residents were called to observe the destruction. In the article, one resident said: "The land there is now completely flat, everything has gone. There are children playing, families walking — and now diggers are being driven over the public paths. It's beyond unacceptable."

The outrage from Mardyke Open Space lovers is real, and it speaks to the locals' true appreciation of the area. 

Watch now: Giant snails invading New York City?

While requests have been made for the destruction to stop until a proper investigation is launched, park visitors can only hope for a win, as well as for some rebuilding. 

Though situations like these can feel scary and out of control, the choice to bring in law enforcement and show public disapproval is a step in the right direction. By using their voice and taking local, immediate action, the hope is that public area destruction can be handled and that free, open spaces like this one can continue to thrive.

Do you think America is in a housing crisis?

Definitely 🙁

Not sure 🤷

No way 🏘️

Only in some cities 🏙️

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"Not bad for February in Northeast Ohio."
Home

Homeowner easily debunks myth about solar panels one month after installing new system: 'Passive income is always welcome'

REI Resupply trade-in program for old outdoor gear
Home

REI makes it easy to find steep discounts on used gear and clothing — and you can make big money selling your old stuff too

"Our guiding North Star is democratizing clean energy."
Business

Can't afford solar panels? This revolutionary startup can help you get them without paying for purchase or installation

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x