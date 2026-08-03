In Minnesota, Walmart shoppers could pay 10 cents per bag under new proposal

Mankato Area Zero Waste backed the proposal as a way to cut plastic waste.

A proposed grocery policy in one Minnesota city could make routine shopping trips 10 cents more expensive for customers who forget to bring a reusable bag.

If the ordinance passes, taking a carryout bag at Mankato stores would add 10 cents to a shopper's total per bag.

What's happening?

According to The U.S. Sun, the Mankato City Council is weighing a plastic bag ordinance that would place a 10-cent fee on carryout bags at retail stores throughout the city, notably including Walmart.

The fee would be divided so that stores keep 4 cents from each bag to handle administrative costs, while the other 6 cents would go to the city government, according to The U.S. Sun.

At a recent council meeting, Mankato Area Zero Waste backed the proposal as a way to cut plastic waste, The U.S. Sun reported. The group also said that Minnesotans discard a whopping 87,000 tons of plastic bags annually and recycle less than 5% of them.

However, the council is not advancing the idea immediately. Some members said a bag fee could create challenges for small businesses, according to The U.S. Sun, and officials want more time before deciding.

Instead of fast-tracking the ordinance, the hesitant officials suggested that Mankato Area Zero Waste work with local businesses on voluntary steps to curb plastic bag use.

Why does it matter?

Plastic bags are lightweight and convenient, but they are also known for ending up in trash streams, waterways, and roadside litter. When recycling rates stay low, communities are left managing more waste while trying to limit environmental damage.

Mankato is not alone in weighing restrictions or fees on plastic bags, as more cities and states debate how to reduce disposable waste without putting too much strain on shoppers or businesses.

Environmental advocates see bag fees as a practical way to reduce waste, while fearful critics worry about added costs and compliance burdens.

Whether Mankato ultimately approves the fee or not, the debate shows how quickly single-use bags have become a local policy issue, with recycling rates still low and more cities testing fees or bans.

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